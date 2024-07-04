2024 Independence Day Message

Crew Virginia,



We collect on the Fourth of July with household and mates to rejoice the start of our nation and the heroism that received our freedom. Independence Day is one other nice alternative to acknowledge the extraordinary members of the Virginia Nationwide Guard and Virginia Protection Drive—each previous and current.



The liberties that we get pleasure from at present had been arduous received and have been preserved by the selfless service and sacrifice of so many Individuals via the generations. Every of you might be aside of this nice custom and we’re grateful on your service, your households, and for the help of your communities, employers, and educators.



As we get pleasure from time with households and mates, we’re continuously reminded that our Nation wants us. World conflicts, excessive climate, and terrorism proceed to threaten the American Means of Life. You might be important to our Nation’s protection. You deserve this time to relaxation, recuperate, and rejoice. However most significantly, you have to be return to your formations able to do what we do greatest—win!



Make good choices, be protected, and benefit from the festivities responsibly. Guard what you’re keen on!



James W. Ring

Main Basic, Virginia Nationwide Guard

The Adjutant Basic



Kelly B. Reich

Command Chief Grasp Sergeant, U.S. Air Drive

Command Senior Enlisted Chief