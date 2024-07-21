2024 Hungarian Grand Prix race report and highlights: Oscar Piastri wins in Hungary as Lando Norris belatedly hands back lead in McLaren intra-team drama

This all handed the result in Leclerc, who was but to cease. “Stick with it, that is actually good driving,” the Monegasque was knowledgeable over the radio – earlier than making his go to to the pits on Lap 24 and crucially getting again on monitor in P5 forward of Tsunoda, with the RB not having pitted but.

Sainz, in the meantime, had managed to overhaul Perez for P8, whereas Hamilton – who had taken third from Verstappen thanks to creating the undercut – was exhibiting good tempo. However so was Verstappen, having pumped in one other quickest lap on Lap 26, hinting at an fascinating battle for that remaining podium place.

Alonso was wanting racy as he tried to discover a well past Hulkenberg for eleventh, with the Aston Martin getting extremely shut earlier than having to again out. Nonetheless, a lock-up from the Haas allowed Alonso by, which additionally introduced Stroll into the struggle with Hulkenberg. The following goal for Alonso was Gasly, whereas Stroll quickly snatched P12 behind.

On Lap 29, Perez made his first pit cease for the medium tyres, bringing him out in P15 behind the Kick Sauber of Bottas. Elsewhere, Ricciardo – who had began the race from P9 – made a second go to to the pits and emerged on the rear of the sector, having misplaced out in the course of the earlier spherical of stops.

Perez’s contemporary rubber was serving to the Mexican to make positive factors, having picked off a number of automobiles within the laps after his cease to go as much as eleventh by Lap 33. Up forward, Piastri had a slight off however remained within the lead, whereas Hamilton had Verstappen respiration down his neck within the scrap for third place.