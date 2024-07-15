2024 Home Run Derby contestants ranked by bat speed

Why would bat pace matter for the Dwelling Run Derby? Properly, greater bat speeds translate to greater exit velocities, and better exit velocities translate to extra distance — assuming the Derby sluggers are all in a position to sq. up the ball on the barrel of the bat, which, contemplating these are elite hitters getting fed batting apply pitching, they in all probability will. So slightly additional bat pace would possibly make the distinction in just a few additional balls leaving the yard.