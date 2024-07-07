2024 Grant Park 165 odds, lineup, predictions, time: Model reveals surprising NASCAR Chicago Street Race picks

The lone avenue race on the NASCAR Cup Sequence takes place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET with the 2024 Grant Park 165. Road racing made its debut final yr on the Chicago Road Course, and the two.2-mile circuit will host once more this yr, though 2024 NASCAR at Chicago has been shortened to 165 laps after being scheduled for 220 laps a yr in the past. New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen shockingly gained that race as a 50-1 longshot in his Cup Sequence debut. Nevertheless, he is not sneaking up on anybody for NASCAR at Chicago as he is a 6-1 co-favorite per the newest 2024 Grant Park 165 odds.

These odds are tied with Tyler Reddick, with different prime contenders together with Christopher Bell (13-2), Kyle Larson (13-2) and Chase Elliott (17-2). Joey Logano picked up his first victory of the season final week in Nashville, however he is a 45-1 longshot to make the most of in 2024 NASCAR Chicago bets. Earlier than scouring the 2024 Grant Park 165 beginning lineup and making any 2024 NASCAR Chicago predictions, be sure you see the newest 2024 Grant Park 165 picks from SportsLine’s confirmed projection mannequin.

Developed by every day Fantasy professional and SportsLine predictive knowledge engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction mannequin simulates each race 10,000 occasions, bearing in mind elements equivalent to observe historical past and up to date outcomes.

McClure’s mannequin was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.’s Conflict win (20-1) in addition to his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano’s Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch’s Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin’s triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson’s wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The mannequin accurately predicted winners in two of the playoff races as nicely, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson successful at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it referred to as its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin’s wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It additionally impressively nailed 5 of Larson’s wins throughout his historic season in 2021. All advised, the mannequin has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, together with 9 final yr and three within the first seven races this season. Anybody who adopted its lead on these NASCAR picks noticed large returns.

Now, the mannequin simulated the 2024 Grant Park 165 10,000 occasions. Head to SportsLine to see the entire projected NASCAR at Chicago leaderboard.

Prime 2024 Grant Park 165 predictions

For the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race, the mannequin is excessive on Denny Hamlin, though he is a 22-1 longshot within the newest 2024 Grant Park 165 odds. Hamlin gained the pole within the inaugural NASCAR Chicago race, just for moist circumstances to play a component in him crashing right into a wall within the first lap. He could be overtaken and by no means maintain the lead once more, ending eleventh. Nevertheless, successful the pole should not be neglected because it confirmed Hamlin might shortly achieve consolation on a brand new observe, as you’d count on from somebody in his twentieth season on the Cup Sequence.

The veteran has displayed his capacity on a number of sorts of tracks and configurations for the reason that begin of final yr. He has wins on brief tracks of 0.533 and 0.750 miles in size, in addition to victories on intermediate tracks of 1 mile and a pair of.5 miles in distance. This season, no driver has extra wins (three) than Hamlin, whereas he ranks second in prime 5s (seven) and in laps led (720).

One other large shocker: Bell, one of many Vegas favorites at 13-2, fails to crack the highest 5. There are much better values within the 2024 Chicago Road Race beginning lineup. Bell is certainly one of 4 drivers within the NASCAR Cup Sequence sitting on three wins heading to the streets of Chicago however he is solely sixth within the NASCAR standings via 19 races.

Bell led 37 laps on the Chicago Road Course final season however he squandered the chance and wound up ending 18th within the race. Bell additionally completed a disappointing — by his requirements — ninth in his previous street race at Sonoma final month. See which different drivers to keep away from and the remainder of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

make 2024 NASCAR Chicago Road Race picks

The mannequin can be concentrating on one different driver with 2024 Grant Park 165 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a severe run on the checkered flag. Anybody who backs this driver might hit it huge. You possibly can see all the mannequin’s NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Grant Park 165, and which longshot is a must-back? Take a look at the newest 2024 NASCAR at Chicago odds beneath, then go to SportsLine now to see the complete projected 2024 Chicago Road Race leaderboard, all from the mannequin that has nailed 18 winners, together with three already this yr.

2024 Chicago Road Race odds, drivers, lineup

See the complete NASCAR at Chicago picks at SportsLine.

Shane Van Gisbergen 6-1

Tyler Reddick 6-1

Christopher Bell 13-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 17-2

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Michael McDowell 12-1

AJ Allmendinger 14-1

William Byron 14-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Denny Hamlin 22-1

Kyle Busch 25-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Ross Chastain 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Austin Cindric 45-1

Joey Logano 45-1

Alex Bowman 60-1

Justin Haley 75-1

Chase Briscoe 80-1

Todd Gilliland 80-1

Carson Hocevar 100-1

Joey Hand 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Zane Smith 125-1

Erik Jones 125-1

Noah Gragson 150-1

Corey Lajoie 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Austin Hill 300-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Josh Berry 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1