2024 F1 Spanish GP qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Norris will begin forward of Pink Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton after the one-hour qualifying session, which is break up into three segments with 5 automobiles every being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 earlier than the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Spanish Grand Prix grid: Norris on pole from Verstappen

What occurred in Spanish Grand Prix Q1?

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the early tempo at 1m12.257s, 0.049s faster than Verstappen. However they had been each crushed by the late-running Hamilton, who zipped round in 1m12.143s after a poor first run.

Falling on the first hurdle had been Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the RBs of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, and the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Spanish GP Q1 outcomes: Hamilton quickest from Leclerc

What occurred in Spanish Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the benchmark on this session with 1m11.653s, 0.139s forward of Hamilton.

Knocked out at this level had been Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Spanish GP Q2 outcomes: Verstappen quickest from Hamilton

What occurred in Spanish Grand Prix Q3?

On the primary runs, Verstappen grabbed P1 with 1m11.673s, 0.123s away from Norris with the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell proper behind.

On the ultimate runs, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz obtained to inside 0.063s of provisional pole, whereas Leclerc obtained to inside 0.058s. Verstappen elevated his benefit to 1m11.403s, aided by a tow from team-mate Sergio Perez, however that wasn’t sufficient to disclaim Norris, who unleashed 1m11.383s to grab the highest spot by 0.02s.

Hamilton will begin third, three tenths off the entrance row however forward of Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Perez and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Oscar Piastri went off on his solely fresh-tyre run for McLaren, so he’ll begin ninth as Perez has a three-place grid penalty from the Canadian GP, when he drove his broken automobile again to the pits to keep away from a security automobile.

Perez will begin eleventh.

Spanish GP Q3 outcomes: Norris takes pole