2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

The 2024 ESPYS offered by Capital One acknowledges the perfect gamers, groups and moments within the sports activities world. The present is underway on ABC. Listed here are the winners to this point.

Greatest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Greatest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Greatest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Greatest NBA Participant: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Greatest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Greatest Faculty Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Greatest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Greatest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Greatest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Greatest Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley

Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on the ESPYS.

Greatest Play: Lamar Jackson catches his personal cross

Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason

Greatest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Greatest File-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark topped because the NCAA’s all-time scoring chief

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Group

After wildfires devastated Hawai'i in 2023, a neighborhood browsing group bonded to offer assets for its Maui group.

Greatest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Greatest Group: South Carolina Girls’s Basketball