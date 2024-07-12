2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

The 2024 ESPYS offered by Capital One acknowledges the perfect gamers, groups and moments within the sports activities world. The present is underway on ABC. Listed here are the winners to this point.
Greatest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Greatest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Greatest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Greatest NBA Participant: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Greatest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Greatest Faculty Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Greatest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Greatest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Greatest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Greatest Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley
Daybreak Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on the ESPYS.
Greatest Play: Lamar Jackson catches his personal cross
Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason
Greatest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Greatest File-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark topped because the NCAA’s all-time scoring chief
Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Group
How the browsing group in Hawai’i supplied power in numbers after devastating wildfires
After wildfires devastated Hawai’i in 2023, a neighborhood browsing group bonded to offer assets for its Maui group.
Greatest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Greatest Group: South Carolina Girls’s Basketball