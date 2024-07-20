2024 Emmys: Records & Fun Facts

The 2024 Emmy nominations made waves this week, with The Bear breaking information alongside Carol Burnett, Nava Mau, Steve Martin and extra.

This 12 months, FX’s The Bear broke the file for probably the most nominations for a comedy sequence, incomes 23 nods for the present’s second season. The milestone comes after the sequence set the file finally 12 months’s ceremony (held in January as a result of strike delays) for probably the most awards received by a debut season, at 10.

The present’s community, FX, additionally had cause to rejoice this week, setting a file for itself with 93 nominations.

Elsewhere on the awards docket, many celebrated their first-ever nomination, together with The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas and others broke their very own information, whereas extra set new ones.

The 2024 Emmys might be broadcast dwell on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Click on right here for the entire listing of nominees.

Learn on for extra about this 12 months’s noteworthy nominations.

The Bear‘s Enterprise Is Booming

The beloved FX sequence broke the file for many nominations for a comedy sequence, clocking 23 nods for the 2024 ceremony. The file was beforehand held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009. Actress Liza Colón-Zayas earned her first ever Emmy nomination for her efficiency within the present.

These noms acknowledge The Bear‘s season two, although the third season launched final month. On the 2023 Emmys, The Bear season one earned 13 nominations and received 10, setting the file for many awards received by a sequence in its first season. Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all received for his or her appearing classes in 2023.

It Was a Huge Day for First-Time Nominees

This 12 months noticed dozens of first-time nominees, together with some which will come as a shock. Selena Gomez scored her first appearing nomination for Solely Murders within the Constructing, although she was nominated for 2 Emmys earlier than as a producer on the present. Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph additionally acquired her first Emmy nom for greatest visitor actress in a comedy sequence for Solely Murders. Ryan Gosling landed his first Emmy nom with a greatest visitor actor in a comedy sequence nod for internet hosting Saturday Night time Stay. Lily Gladstone was one other first-time nominee for greatest supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film for Beneath the Bridge. Different actors who scored their first Emmy nominations embrace Dakota Fanning, Jonathan Bailey, Naomi Watts, Takehiro Hira, Karen Pittman, Tom Hollander, Greta Lee and Paul Rudd.

Outdated Devoted, Saturday Night time Stay

Lorne Michaels’ Saturday Night time Stay maintained its Emmy dominance, with this 12 months’s nominations including to its personal file as probably the most Emmy-nominated program of all time. Thus far, the present has been nominated 341 instances — 17 this 12 months — which is almost a full 200 forward of Recreation of Thrones, the second-most nominated sequence of all time with 159 nominations.

FX Got here to Play This TV Awards Season

FX had loads to rejoice after its file Emmy nominations this week, pushed by the 12 months’s two most nominated initiatives, Shogun and The Bear. The cable community and its Hulu choices climbed to a best-ever 93 nominations this 12 months, proper behind Netflix’s 107 noms and beating HBO, which generally dominates TV awards nominations alongside Netflix. FX’s earlier file of nominations in a single 12 months was 56 in 2016, which included The Folks v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Different exhibits that contributed to the community’s tally included Fargo (15), Feud (10), Welcome to Wrexham (6), What We Do Within the Shadows (8) and Reservation Canine (4).

Sofia Vergara Is In Uncommon Firm

Sofia Vergara is barely the second Latina girl to be nominated for greatest lead actress in a restricted sequence, following Anya Taylor-Pleasure, who received the trophy for her efficiency in The Queen’s Gambit in 2021. Vergara is nominated for her efficiency in Griselda, Netflix’s sequence on the infamous Colombian drug lord of the identical title. “Griselda was my first dramatic position ever, and it took us 15 years to convey her to life,” Vergara wrote on Instagram after the nomination. I’m extremely grateful to everybody who was part of this sequence.”

Nava Mau Makes Emmy Historical past as First Latina Trans Restricted Collection Nominee

Child Reindeer star Nava Mau made Emmy historical past along with her nomination. She scored a nod for greatest supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film, changing into the primary Latina trans nominee on this class. Mau can also be solely the third trans actress to be nominated in a performing class following Laverne Cox’s 2014 nomination for Orange Is the New Black and Mj Rodriguez’s drama actress nod for Pose in 2021. “I haven’t stopped crying all day. I’m humbled and so thrilled for everybody nominated. Someday I’ll catch as much as this actuality,” Mau wrote on Instagram after the announcement. “I’m confused.” Netflix’s Child Reindeer landed 11 complete Emmy nominations this 12 months.

Carol Burnett Units Report

At 91, Carol Burnett is the oldest comedy actress Emmy nominee for greatest supporting actress for her position in Palm Royale. She joins her fellow nonagenarians Dick Van Dyke, 98, whose particular Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic was nominated for 4 awards this 12 months; Cicely Tyson, who acquired a nod for visitor appearing in How you can Get Away With Homicide when she was 93; and Ernest Borgnine, who was nominated for visitor appearing in ER in 2009 at 92. Her recognition for the AppleTV+ sequence marks the actress and comic’s twenty fifth nod; she’s received seven instances. Burnett might be up in opposition to Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Meryl Streep (Solely Murders within the Constructing).

Steve Martin Breaks His Personal Report; Larry David Joins Him

In 2022, Steve Martin grew to become the oldest nominee in one of the best lead actor in a comedy sequence class for Solely Murders within the Constructing. After not being nominated final 12 months, he acquired a nod this 12 months and broke his personal file because the oldest nominee for greatest lead actor in a comedy at 78 years previous. Larry David, alternatively, overtook Michael Douglas because the second-oldest nominee for lead actor in a comedy together with his nomination for Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s ultimate season at 77. (Douglas was 76 when he was nominated for The Kominsky Methodology in 2021.) Martin and David will compete in opposition to Martin Brief (Solely Murders within the Constructing), Matt Berry (What We Do within the Shadows), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Canine).

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis Make Historical past as First Indigenous Girls Nominees

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis not solely scored their first Emmy nominations this week however additionally they made historical past. The 2 actresses scored nods for greatest supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film for Beneath the Bridge and True Detective: Night time Nation, respectively. This recognition for Gladstone, of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu heritage, and Reis, of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe, marks the primary time Indigenous ladies have been nominated for appearing Emmys. Beforehand, late actor August Schellenberg was the one Indigenous actor to obtain an Emmy nod for appearing (in 2007 for Bury My Coronary heart at Wounded Knee). Earlier this 12 months, Gladstone additionally grew to become the primary Native American appearing nominee in Oscars historical past for her position in Killers of the Flower Moon.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Turns into First Indigenous Actor in Class

With D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s nomination for greatest lead actor in a comedy sequence for Reservation Canine, he grew to become the primary Indigenous actor to be acknowledged as such. The 2024 Emmy nominees marked a much bigger 12 months for the FX/Hulu present, co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, than it’s seen in earlier years. It was nominated for 4 awards in comparison with just one prior nod for sound modifying in 2023. Along with Woon-A-Tai’s recognition, Reservation Canine additionally acquired noms for greatest comedy sequence, image modifying for a single-camera comedy sequence and cinematography for a single-camera sequence (half-hour).