2024 Copa América semifinal: Colombia vs. Uruguay in Charlotte

Colombia enters the Copa América semifinal having gone 27 matches with out shedding. Uruguay is searching for its record-setting sixteenth Copa title.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPDATE: Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in an exciting match at Financial institution of America Stadium. For a recap on the match, click on right here.

Uruguay will meet Colombia within the Copa América semifinals at Financial institution of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The extremely anticipated match options two of the world’s greatest groups, with the winner clinching a spot within the finals in opposition to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The match will start at 8 p.m. and tickets are nonetheless accessible, however anybody searching for a last-minute deal will probably be upset. Tickets will be had for round $230 however that is earlier than charges. Because the match will get nearer, these costs might get even greater because of last-minute demand.

Copa América semifinals road closures

Highway closures round Financial institution of America Stadium will start at 9 a.m.

Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Avenue and Mint Avenue

South Mint Avenue between Morehead Avenue and South Graham Avenue

This occasion might be identical to Charlotte FC and Carolina Panthers video games relating to highway closures. Further road closures will start all through the day as crowds make their option to the stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Uruguay vs. Colombia preview

Uruguay is 2 wins away from a record-setting sixteenth Copa America title. However to get there, they will should defeat red-hot Colombia, which has gone 27 consecutive matches and not using a loss.

The winner will face Argentine, which beat Canada 2-0 within the different semifinal on Sunday in Miami.

Uruguay is led by Manuel Ugarte, who scored the profitable objective within the fifth spherical in a 4-2 penalty kick win over Brazil within the quarterfinals. The group might be with out two of its greatest gamers, as Nahitan Nández picked up a purple card in opposition to Brazil and defender Ronald Araújo suffered a muscle harm. Each will miss Wednesday’s match.

Colombia involves Charlotte on the heels of a dominant 5-0 win over Panama. Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz all scored within the first half, permitting Colombia to cruise to victory. Colombia has outscored its opponents 11-2 thus far within the match.

Extra soccer within the Queen Metropolis

Along with internet hosting Wednesday’s semifinal match, Financial institution of America Stadium would be the website of the third-place playoff match on July 13. Canada will tackle the loser of Wednesday’s match.

Charlotte FC may even be in motion on July 13 at Cincinnati. The membership would not have one other house match till the group stage of Leagues Cup 2024, when it hosts Cruz Azul on July 31.

