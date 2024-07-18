2024 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule on TV, groups for Round 1 on Thursday at Royal Troon

The primary spherical of the ultimate main championship of the season started Thursday morning at Royal Troon as gamers vie for his or her final probability at golf immortality in 2024. With inclement climate anticipated to roll into the world all through the week, The Open Championship leaderboard could possibly be affected by not simply the play on the golf course however the components every participant will face at Royal Troon.
Spherical 1 is underway. Observe together with Open Championship stay updates, protection and evaluation all through the primary 18 holes in Scotland.
Jon Rahm was the primary stars to trickle onto Royal Troon. The 2-time main champion opened his event alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre throughout the primary two days starting at 4:36 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Following the trio of Europeans had been Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Kim at 4:47 a.m. together with reigning Champion Golfer of the Yr Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala instantly after that at 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy begins his quest for main No. 4 within the following subsequent tee time with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton by his aspect.
Because the day progresses into the afternoon hours, further contenders shall be alongside one another. 5-time main champion Brooks Koepka attracts Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:26 a.m. Following the three main champions is the person who has 15 to his identify alone.
Tiger Woods shall be with good pals Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay starting at 9:37 a.m. A number of moments later, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will start his quest for the Claret Jug at 10:10 a.m. with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Younger.
Let’s check out the complete slate of Spherical 1 tee instances and pairings, and do not miss our 2024 Open Championship TV schedule and protection information so you’ll be able to watch as a lot golf as doable from Thursday by Sunday. In order for you some handicaps from our CBS Sports activities consultants, take a look at Open Championship picks and predictions from the crew.
All instances Japanese
2024 Open Championship tee instances, Thursday pairings
- 1:35 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 1:46 a.m. — Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott
- 1:57 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 2:08 a.m. — Younghan Tune, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 2:19 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 2:30 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 2:41 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs
- 2:52 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 3:03 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 3:14 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 3:25 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 3:36 a.m. — John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente, Aaron Rai
- 3:47 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons
- 4:03 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 4:14 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 4:25 a.m. — Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 4:36 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 4:47 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 4:58 a.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegaala
- 5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 5:20 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent
- 5:31 a.m. — Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 5:42 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison
- 5:53 a.m. — David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
- 6:04 a.m. — Thirston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 6:15 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 6:26 a.m. — Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
- 6:47 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 6:58 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 7:09 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 7:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 7:31 a.m. — Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe
- 7:42 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 7:53 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 8:04 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 8:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 8:26 a.m. — Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 8:37 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 8:48 a.m. — Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester
- 9:04 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 9:15 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 9:26 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
- 9:37 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:48 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 9:59 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Younger
- 10:21 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 10:32 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:43 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 10:54 a.m. — Ryan Van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu
- 11:05 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo, Liam Nolan
- 11:16 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry
- 11:27 a.m. — Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield