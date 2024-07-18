2024 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule on TV, groups for Round 1 on Thursday at Royal Troon

The primary spherical of the ultimate main championship of the season started Thursday morning at Royal Troon as gamers vie for his or her final probability at golf immortality in 2024. With inclement climate anticipated to roll into the world all through the week, The Open Championship leaderboard could possibly be affected by not simply the play on the golf course however the components every participant will face at Royal Troon.

Spherical 1 is underway. Observe together with Open Championship stay updates, protection and evaluation all through the primary 18 holes in Scotland.

Jon Rahm was the primary stars to trickle onto Royal Troon. The 2-time main champion opened his event alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre throughout the primary two days starting at 4:36 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Following the trio of Europeans had been Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Kim at 4:47 a.m. together with reigning Champion Golfer of the Yr Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala instantly after that at 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy begins his quest for main No. 4 within the following subsequent tee time with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton by his aspect.

Because the day progresses into the afternoon hours, further contenders shall be alongside one another. 5-time main champion Brooks Koepka attracts Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:26 a.m. Following the three main champions is the person who has 15 to his identify alone.

Tiger Woods shall be with good pals Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay starting at 9:37 a.m. A number of moments later, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will start his quest for the Claret Jug at 10:10 a.m. with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Younger.

Let’s check out the complete slate of Spherical 1 tee instances and pairings, and do not miss our 2024 Open Championship TV schedule and protection information so you’ll be able to watch as a lot golf as doable from Thursday by Sunday. In order for you some handicaps from our CBS Sports activities consultants, take a look at Open Championship picks and predictions from the crew.

All instances Japanese

2024 Open Championship tee instances, Thursday pairings