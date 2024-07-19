2024 British Open live stream, how to watch: TV coverage, schedule, channel, Tiger Woods in Round 2, tee times

The 2024 Open Championship continues Friday with three of pristine golf remaining at one of many world’s greatest programs. Royal Troon proved to a be a beast throughout the primary 18 holes setting the stage as a troublesome take a look at over the following 54 holes of the yr’s last main. This because the grounds are crammed to capability with among the high golfers within the sport battling it out to say the Claret Jug on the 152nd taking part in of the game’s oldest match.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sat atop the oddsboard coming into the primary 18 holes of play, however McIlroy is nowhere close to the highest now having scored a 78 in his first spherical. He was not alone struggling at Royal Troon as Tiger Woods really shot one stroke greater than McIlroy on Thursday and is now firmly beneath the cutline after going 79-77 over the primary 36 holes in Scotland.

In the meantime, Scheffler, already a six-time winner on the PGA Tour this season who has introduced in a document $28 million, stays in rivalry. He’s three pictures again of 36-hole clubhouse chief Shane Lowry, who averted catastrophe Friday and sits 5 beneath.

Given how a lot expertise is within the discipline — try The Open Championship tee instances for Spherical 2 so you may comply with your favorites Friday — whoever in the end prevails at Royal Troon will certainly earn the Claret Jug and document $3.1 million winner’s share coming from the all-time excessive $17 million purse.

There may be a lot to comply with this week that it may be overwhelming at instances. No worries, although, we’ve got you coated. CBSSports.com is providing dwell leaderboard protection of the 2024 Open Championship from begin to end Friday. You’ll want to try our full Open Championship TV schedule and protection information so you may comply with alongside all through the week.

All instances Jap

Spherical 2 — Friday, July 19

Spherical 2 begin time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open dwell stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early protection — 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Teams — 1:30 a.m. to three p.m.

Featured Holes — 1:30 a.m. to three p.m.

Late protection — 3-4:15 p.m.

TV protection: 4 a.m. to three p.m. on USA Community, fubo (Strive at no cost)