2024 Brickyard 400 picks, bets, Indianapolis odds, time: NASCAR expert with 10 winners this year shares picks

Denny Hamlin practically took the NASCAR Cup Sequence lead in victories this season final week, however he settled for runner-up to Ryan Blaney, ending 1.312 seconds behind the reigning sequence champion. Hamlin makes one other try at breaking the four-way tie for first when he participates within the 2024 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 43-year-old, who’s even in victories with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, has but to make his method to Victory Lane at Indianapolis, however has posted eight top-10 finishes in 15 Cup Sequence begins. Hamlin is the 15-4 favourite within the newest 2024 Brickyard 400 odds.

Larson is 6-1, whereas 2018 race winner Brad Keselowski and Blaney are 8-1. Chase Elliott, who enters because the factors chief this season, rounds out the highest 5 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis contenders at 9-1. Sunday’s race is scheduled to start out at 2:30 p.m. ET. Earlier than making any 2024 Brickyard 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, that you must see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 profession wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR author for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles inventory automotive racing with the identical thoroughness and fervour that he is had since changing into a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and likewise publishes a preferred weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez’s breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto has been red-hot for SportsLine in 2024, nailing 10 winners in his finest bets, together with 16-1 longshot William Byron on the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Elliott at Texas. Anybody following his NASCAR picks has seen big returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the beginning lineup and odds for Sunday’s Brickyard 400. He is sharing his finest bets at SportsLine.

2024 Brickyard 400 skilled picks

For the 2024 Brickyard 400, Taranto is excessive on Joey Logano, though he is a longshot at 15-1. The 34-year-old Connecticut native’s Cup Sequence profession at Indianapolis didn’t get off to begin, as he was no higher than ninth in his first 4 outings. However Logano has carried out significantly better on the observe since that tough stretch, posting seven top-10 finishes in his final eight races there.

Logano has but to seize a checkered flag at Indianapolis however was runner-up on two events. The closest he got here to victory was in 2015, when he completed 0.332 seconds behind winner Kyle Busch. A two-time Cup Sequence champion, Logano has had a below-average season however has proven indicators of turning it round as he picked up his first win of the 12 months three weeks in the past at Nashville and completed fifth at Pocono final weekend.

One other shock: Taranto is fading Brad Keselowski, though he is a previous winner of this race. The 40-year-old from Michigan can be considered one of three drivers within the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis beginning lineup that has captured the checkered flag on this race, as he completed the feat in 2018 to affix Jimmie Johnson (4 occasions) and Kyle Busch (twice). Actually, Keselowski has completed fourth or higher in three of his final 4 begins at Indianapolis and posted six top-10s in 11 profession Cup Sequence begins on the observe.

Keselowski additionally gained his solely Xfinity Sequence race at Indy in 2012, the identical 12 months he gained the Cup Sequence championship. Nonetheless, he has had issue following a stretch throughout which he completed fourth or higher seven occasions in 12 begins. After recording a victory at Darlington, a runner-up at Charlotte and a third-place at Gateway in a span of three weeks, Keselowski was tenth or worse in 5 consecutive races earlier than ending seventh at Pocono final weekend. See what different NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

The way to make 2024 Brickyard 400 predictions

Taranto has additionally recognized 4 different drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis finest bets. He is additionally excessive on an enormous NASCAR longshot who’s going off at greater than 45-1, probably netting any backer an enormous payday. You possibly can solely see who they’re right here.

So who wins the Brickyard 400 2024, and which large longshot might stun NASCAR? Go to SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at Indianapolis picks and finest bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed a colossal 10 winners this 12 months, and discover out.

2024 Brickyard 400 odds, subject

See full NASCAR at Indianapolis picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 15-4

Kyle Larson 6-1

Ryan Blaney 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Chase Elliott 9-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Chris Buescher 16-1

Ty Gibbs 16-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Bubba Wallace 28-1

Kyle Busch 35-1

Ross Chastain 35-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Erik Jones 65-1

Daniel Suarez 80-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Noah Gragson 125-1

Carson Hocevar 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 150-1

Chase Briscoe 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

John Hunter Nemechek 250-1

Austin Dillon 300-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Zane Smith 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 350-1

Corey LaJoie 400-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Jimmie Johnson 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Daniel Hemric 2500-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1