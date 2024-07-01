2024 BET Awards Winners List in Full

The 2024 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday evening.

Tyla gained the primary award of the evening, for finest worldwide act, and later collected the award for finest new artist. Usher, who can be honored with a lifetime achievement award in the course of the present, was named finest male R&B/pop artist, whereas SZA (who was not in attendance) gained the award for finest feminine R&B/pop artist. Killer Mike gained album of the yr for Michael. Victoria Monét gained the BET Her award. Regina King (who additionally was not current) was named finest actress.

The BET Awards ceremony is anticipated to create some massive moments, with performances by Will Smith, who carried out his new music “You Can Make It,” and Infantile Gambino (aka Donald Glover), who confirmed final week that he’s dropping a brand new Single, titled “Lithonia.”

As well as, feuding artists Drake and Kendrick Lamar will compete in two classes: finest male hip-hop artist and finest collaboration. Within the latter class, Drake is up for “Wealthy Child Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Pink, whereas Lamar is competing for his visitor verse on the remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Downside.”

And Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is nominated for the YoungStars Award, which honors youngster and teenage entertainers.

Heading into the present, Drake lead the nominations with a complete of seven nods, adopted by Nicki Minaj with six, and SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Pink and Monét with 5 apiece. Nominees have been chosen by a voting academy of music trade insiders, performers and presenters. Viewers can vote on the Viewer’s Selection Award by 6:30 p.m. PT.

Taraji P. Henson is internet hosting the 2024 BET Awards, that are airing stay on BET from the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the present with an lively efficiency backed by scores of dancers. She appeared out of a large egg, harking back to the quilt of her new album, Megan.

Different performers are scheduled to incorporate GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, Sexyy Pink, Muni Lengthy, Shaboozey, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius and Summer time Walker. Tanner Adell will carry out on the BET Amplified stage.

The listing of BET Awards nominees, under, can be up to date as winners are introduced stay Sunday evening. Refresh for the most recent.

Album of the 12 months

Chris Brown, 11:11

Gunna, A Reward & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Residence

Drake, For All of the Canine (Scary Hours Version)

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Finest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Lengthy

SZA (WINNER)

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Finest Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher (WINNER)

Finest Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Metropolis Ladies

Flo

Maverick Metropolis Music

Wanmor

Finest Collaboration

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Downside (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wealthy The Child, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “All people”

Usher, Summer time Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”

Finest Feminine Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Pink

Finest Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Finest New artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Pink

Tyla (WINNER)

Video of the 12 months

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Individual Shooter”

Usher, Summer time Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”

Video Director of the 12 months

Benny Growth

Baby.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Dr. Bobby Jones Finest Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar, “Award All the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Issues”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Imagine in Love?”

Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Issues”

Tems, “Me & U”

Kirk Franklin, “Strive Love”

Viewer’s Selection Award

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Gunna, “Fukumean”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

Muni Lengthy, “Made for Me”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

Beyoncé, “Texas Maintain ‘Em”

Tyla, “Water”

Finest Worldwide Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Selection: Finest New Worldwide Act

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

BET Her

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

Ayra Starr, “Commas”

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Woman”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)

SZA, “Saturn”

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Finest Film

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

The E-book of Clarence

The Coloration Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Finest Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Finest Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Corridor

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the 12 months Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese (WINNER)

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the 12 months Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry