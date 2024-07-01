2024 BET Awards Winners List in Full

The 2024 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday evening.
Tyla gained the primary award of the evening, for finest worldwide act, and later collected the award for finest new artist. Usher, who can be honored with a lifetime achievement award in the course of the present, was named finest male R&B/pop artist, whereas SZA (who was not in attendance) gained the award for finest feminine R&B/pop artist. Killer Mike gained album of the yr for Michael. Victoria Monét gained the BET Her award. Regina King (who additionally was not current) was named finest actress.
The BET Awards ceremony is anticipated to create some massive moments, with performances by Will Smith, who carried out his new music “You Can Make It,” and Infantile Gambino (aka Donald Glover), who confirmed final week that he’s dropping a brand new Single, titled “Lithonia.”
As well as, feuding artists Drake and Kendrick Lamar will compete in two classes: finest male hip-hop artist and finest collaboration. Within the latter class, Drake is up for “Wealthy Child Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Pink, whereas Lamar is competing for his visitor verse on the remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Downside.”
And Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is nominated for the YoungStars Award, which honors youngster and teenage entertainers.
Heading into the present, Drake lead the nominations with a complete of seven nods, adopted by Nicki Minaj with six, and SZA, J. Cole, Sexyy Pink and Monét with 5 apiece. Nominees have been chosen by a voting academy of music trade insiders, performers and presenters. Viewers can vote on the Viewer’s Selection Award by 6:30 p.m. PT.
Taraji P. Henson is internet hosting the 2024 BET Awards, that are airing stay on BET from the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the present with an lively efficiency backed by scores of dancers. She appeared out of a large egg, harking back to the quilt of her new album, Megan.
Different performers are scheduled to incorporate GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét, YG Marley, Sexyy Pink, Muni Lengthy, Shaboozey, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius and Summer time Walker. Tanner Adell will carry out on the BET Amplified stage.
The listing of BET Awards nominees, under, can be up to date as winners are introduced stay Sunday evening. Refresh for the most recent.
Album of the 12 months
Chris Brown, 11:11
Gunna, A Reward & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Residence
Drake, For All of the Canine (Scary Hours Version)
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Killer Mike, Michael (WINNER)
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Finest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Lengthy
SZA (WINNER)
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Finest Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher (WINNER)
Finest Group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Metropolis Ladies
Flo
Maverick Metropolis Music
Wanmor
Finest Collaboration
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Downside (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wealthy The Child, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “All people”
Usher, Summer time Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”
Finest Feminine Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Pink
Finest Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Finest New artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Pink
Tyla (WINNER)
Video of the 12 months
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Individual Shooter”
Usher, Summer time Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”
Video Director of the 12 months
Benny Growth
Baby.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Dr. Bobby Jones Finest Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar, “Award All the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Issues”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Imagine in Love?”
Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Issues”
Tems, “Me & U”
Kirk Franklin, “Strive Love”
Viewer’s Selection Award
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
Muni Lengthy, “Made for Me”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Pink & SZA, “Wealthy Child Daddy”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Beyoncé, “Texas Maintain ‘Em”
Tyla, “Water”
Finest Worldwide Act
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa) (WINNER)
Viewer’s Selection: Finest New Worldwide Act
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
BET Her
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Woman”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (WINNER)
SZA, “Saturn”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Finest Film
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse
The E-book of Clarence
The Coloration Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Finest Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Finest Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Corridor
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the 12 months Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese (WINNER)
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the 12 months Award
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry