2024 BET Awards Recap And Full List Of Winners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2024 BET Awards, dubbed “tradition’s largest night time,” didn’t disappoint. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the present opened together with her distinctive spin on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from his Juneteenth Pop Out live performance, setting the stage for a night of various performances.
The occasion, broadcast stay from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30), showcased a dynamic mix of established legends and rising stars. From Will Smith’s highly effective gospel debut to Sexyy Purple’s presidential-themed set and Megan Thee Stallion’s fiery rebirth, the performances had been as assorted as they had been fascinating.
The stage was graced by a roster of artists, together with Shaboozey, Latto, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Tinashe, Ms. Lauryn Hill together with her son YG Marley, and GloRilla. Though Normani was slated to carry out, she needed to bow out as a result of an damage sustained throughout rehearsals, leaving followers anticipating her subsequent transfer together with her new album DOPAMINE.
Usher, the person of the hour, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he added to his accolades with a win in the perfect male R&B/pop artist class. His tribute, stuffed with heartfelt performances from artists like Infantile Gambino and Keke Palmer, highlighted his lasting influence on music and dance.
Killer Mike stole the present with a stirring acceptance speech when his album Michael received Album of the Yr—the night time additionally celebrated Tyla’s breakout success, who clinched Greatest New Artist and Greatest Worldwide Act.
Efficiency Highlights
Megan Thee Stallion: Opening the present with tracks from her new album Megan, together with the No. 1 hit “Hiss” and the anthemic “The place Them Women At?” Stallion’s stage presence and breath management have come a good distance, and her efficiency, stuffed with high-energy twerking and viewers shout-outs, set a vibrant tone for the night time.
Sexyy Purple: Reworking the stage right into a presidential setting, Sexyy Purple’s “U My Every thing” efficiency, full with dancers as safety guards, was a standout. Her electrifying act sharply contrasted final week’s Presidential debate, holding the viewers on their toes.
GloRilla: Suspended within the air earlier than parachuting down, GloRilla wowed with a set that included “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF.” She later joined Stallion for his or her collaborative “Wanna Be,” showcasing their chemistry and mutual admiration.
Ice Spice: Embracing her Bronx roots, Ice Spice’s eccentric efficiency at a gasoline station set, that includes hits like “Phat Butt” and “Suppose U the Shit (Fart),” was as quirky because it was unforgettable.
Victoria Monét: Profitable the video of the 12 months for “On My Mama,” Monét’s efficiency was a nod to 2000s nostalgia. Her “Alright” collaboration with Kaytranada was a visible and musical feast with a shock outfit change and water choreography.
Will Smith: Marking his return to the award present circuit, Smith’s debut of “You Can Make It” was a testomony to his resilience and artistry. Supported by the Sunday Service Choir and gospel icons, his efficiency was a beacon of hope and perseverance.
Tanner Adell’s Nation Twist: Though a sponsorship really feel marred her set, Adell and Shaboozey saved the group buzzing with their contrasting kinds. Tanner’s efficiency exterior the venue was harking back to a Southern belle at a hoedown with extra charisma and fewer tractors.
Shaboozey: Jelly Roll’s latest touring companion, Shaboozey’s honky-tonk-themed set contained in the theater took the group on a wild trip. When J-Kwon joined him for a mashup of “Tipsy,” all the venue erupted. It was like a rustic bar crawl crashed a hip-hop celebration, and everybody simply determined to roll with it.
The Subsequent Era: Heiress Harris and VanVan introduced much-needed childhood appeal in a present filled with grownup content material. Turning the BET Awards stage right into a classroom, the pint-sized duo carried out “Be You,” spreading a message of individuality. Their efficiency had everybody within the theater, from the youngest followers to probably the most seasoned stars, cheering them on. It was as in the event that they stated, “Hey adults, bear in mind when life was this easy?” and for a second, everybody did.
The Usher Tribute
Usher was the person of the hour, receiving a lifetime achievement award that felt extra like a parade of contemporary R&B royalty. A constellation of stars, together with Infantile Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chlöe, and extra, paid homage to Usher’s legendary profession. Gambino opened the tribute with a soulful rendition of “U Don’t Must Name,” setting a excessive bar for the night time. Then got here Palmer, nodding to Usher’s shirtless efficiency custom together with her trendy strip-down. Trying on with a proud smile, Usher should have thought, “I taught them effectively.”
Coco Jones, Summer time Walker, and Marsha Ambrosius adopted go well with, every delivering a stirring efficiency of Usher’s classics. Tinashe introduced the warmth with “Nasty” earlier than pivoting into “Good & Gradual,” showcasing some critical versatility. Nevertheless it was Teyana Taylor and Monét who arguably stole the present. Their acrobatic tackle “Dangerous Woman,” harking back to Beyoncé’s iconic efficiency, left everybody gasping for air. Latto closed the tribute in full Usher ‘Yeah!’ mode, dishevelled outfit and all, minus Lil Jon’s booming voice.
Usher was launched by legendary hip-hop artists and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. L.A. Reid and Babyface, who signed Usher as co-founders of his label LaFace Information, introduced the award to Usher. “Getting right here has undoubtedly not been simple, however it has been value it,” stated the honoree. “This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don’t know man. Is it too early for me to obtain it? As a result of I’m nonetheless working and gunning, and I nonetheless love this shit like I used to be eight years outdated.”
Memorable Moments
Infantile Gambino’s Speech: Gambino, recent from his killer Usher tribute, retook the stage, this time to current the Album of the Yr award. However as an alternative of the standard platitudes, he delivered a zinger-laden monologue. “You already know, I’ve received extra Grammys than Will Smith and as many BET Awards as Sam Smith,” he quipped, eyes twinkling. The gang chuckled, then collectively went, “Wait, what?” He wasn’t performed but. Gambino, who dropped his newest single, “Lithonia,” simply two days prior, aimed for the awards present itself. “I imply, in the event that they’re giving me the identical variety of awards as Sam Smith, what’s actually happening right here?” he mused, leaving everybody questioning whether or not to snort or ponder life’s deeper meanings. Whereas some followers scratched their heads at his jab at Sam Smith, others puzzled if they need to join Gambino’s subsequent comedy tour. I’m positive Gambino’s critique of the BET Awards’ method to celebrating various skills sparked dialog behind the scenes. I ponder what BET Proprietor Tyler Perry’s response shall be?
Closing out the night time, Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, introduced a potent mixture of nostalgia and recent power. Performing hits from her iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill reminded everybody why she’s a legend. YG added his personal taste with “Survival,” capping it off with a politically charged verse that echoed his mom’s affect. And simply while you thought it couldn’t get higher, Wyclef Jean popped up, and the trio launched into “Fu-Gee-La.” It was a hip-hop homecoming, and the group couldn’t have been extra thrilled.
The 2024 BET Awards celebrated musical achievements and highlighted Black artists’ cultural and social influence. From the exuberant performances to the poignant speeches, the night time was a testomony to the richness and variety of Black tradition. The entire checklist of winners is listed beneath.
Greatest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Muni Lengthy
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Greatest Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
Greatest Group
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Metropolis Women
Flo
Maverick Metropolis Music
Wanmor
Greatest Collaboration
Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Drawback (Remix)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wealthy the Child, and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everyone
Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy
Greatest Feminine Hip Hop Artist
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Purple
Greatest Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Video of the Yr
Doja Cat – Agora Hills
Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Drake ft. J.Cole – First Particular person Shooter
Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy
Video Director of the Yr
Benny Increase
Little one.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Greatest New Artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman DLow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Purple
Tyla
Album of the Yr
Chris Brown – 11:11
Gunna – A Present & A Curse
21 Savage – American Dream
Usher – Coming House
Drake – For All The Canine (Scary Hours Version)
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Killer Mike – Michael
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
Dr. Bobby Jones Greatest Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory
Kirk Franklin – All Issues
Halle Bailey – Angel
Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come
Erica Campbell – Do You Consider In Love?
Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Issues
Tems – Me & U
Kirk Franklin – Strive Love
BET Her Award
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings
Ayra Starr – Commas
Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Woman
Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
SZA – Saturn
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Greatest Film
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse
The E book of Clarence
The Colour Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Greatest Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Greatest Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Corridor
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Yr
A’Ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Yr
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Greatest Worldwide Act
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
BK
Cleo Sol
Focalistic
Karol Conka
Raye
Tiakola
Tyla
Viewers’ Selection Greatest Worldwide Act
Bellah
Cristale
Duquesa
Holly G
Jungeli
Makhadzi
Oruam
Seyi Vibez
Tyler ICU