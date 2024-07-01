2024 BET Awards Recap And Full List Of Winners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2024 BET Awards, dubbed “tradition’s largest night time,” didn’t disappoint. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the present opened together with her distinctive spin on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from his Juneteenth Pop Out live performance, setting the stage for a night of various performances.

The occasion, broadcast stay from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 30), showcased a dynamic mix of established legends and rising stars. From Will Smith’s highly effective gospel debut to Sexyy Purple’s presidential-themed set and Megan Thee Stallion’s fiery rebirth, the performances had been as assorted as they had been fascinating.

The stage was graced by a roster of artists, together with Shaboozey, Latto, Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Tinashe, Ms. Lauryn Hill together with her son YG Marley, and GloRilla. Though Normani was slated to carry out, she needed to bow out as a result of an damage sustained throughout rehearsals, leaving followers anticipating her subsequent transfer together with her new album DOPAMINE.

Usher, the person of the hour, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he added to his accolades with a win in the perfect male R&B/pop artist class. His tribute, stuffed with heartfelt performances from artists like Infantile Gambino and Keke Palmer, highlighted his lasting influence on music and dance.

Killer Mike stole the present with a stirring acceptance speech when his album Michael received Album of the Yr—the night time additionally celebrated Tyla’s breakout success, who clinched Greatest New Artist and Greatest Worldwide Act.

Efficiency Highlights

Megan Thee Stallion: Opening the present with tracks from her new album Megan, together with the No. 1 hit “Hiss” and the anthemic “The place Them Women At?” Stallion’s stage presence and breath management have come a good distance, and her efficiency, stuffed with high-energy twerking and viewers shout-outs, set a vibrant tone for the night time.

Sexyy Purple: Reworking the stage right into a presidential setting, Sexyy Purple’s “U My Every thing” efficiency, full with dancers as safety guards, was a standout. Her electrifying act sharply contrasted final week’s Presidential debate, holding the viewers on their toes.

GloRilla: Suspended within the air earlier than parachuting down, GloRilla wowed with a set that included “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF.” She later joined Stallion for his or her collaborative “Wanna Be,” showcasing their chemistry and mutual admiration.

Ice Spice: Embracing her Bronx roots, Ice Spice’s eccentric efficiency at a gasoline station set, that includes hits like “Phat Butt” and “Suppose U the Shit (Fart),” was as quirky because it was unforgettable.

Victoria Monét: Profitable the video of the 12 months for “On My Mama,” Monét’s efficiency was a nod to 2000s nostalgia. Her “Alright” collaboration with Kaytranada was a visible and musical feast with a shock outfit change and water choreography.

Will Smith: Marking his return to the award present circuit, Smith’s debut of “You Can Make It” was a testomony to his resilience and artistry. Supported by the Sunday Service Choir and gospel icons, his efficiency was a beacon of hope and perseverance.

Tanner Adell’s Nation Twist: Though a sponsorship really feel marred her set, Adell and Shaboozey saved the group buzzing with their contrasting kinds. Tanner’s efficiency exterior the venue was harking back to a Southern belle at a hoedown with extra charisma and fewer tractors.

Shaboozey: Jelly Roll’s latest touring companion, Shaboozey’s honky-tonk-themed set contained in the theater took the group on a wild trip. When J-Kwon joined him for a mashup of “Tipsy,” all the venue erupted. It was like a rustic bar crawl crashed a hip-hop celebration, and everybody simply determined to roll with it.

The Subsequent Era: Heiress Harris and VanVan introduced much-needed childhood appeal in a present filled with grownup content material. Turning the BET Awards stage right into a classroom, the pint-sized duo carried out “Be You,” spreading a message of individuality. Their efficiency had everybody within the theater, from the youngest followers to probably the most seasoned stars, cheering them on. It was as in the event that they stated, “Hey adults, bear in mind when life was this easy?” and for a second, everybody did.

The Usher Tribute

Usher was the person of the hour, receiving a lifetime achievement award that felt extra like a parade of contemporary R&B royalty. A constellation of stars, together with Infantile Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chlöe, and extra, paid homage to Usher’s legendary profession. Gambino opened the tribute with a soulful rendition of “U Don’t Must Name,” setting a excessive bar for the night time. Then got here Palmer, nodding to Usher’s shirtless efficiency custom together with her trendy strip-down. Trying on with a proud smile, Usher should have thought, “I taught them effectively.”

Coco Jones, Summer time Walker, and Marsha Ambrosius adopted go well with, every delivering a stirring efficiency of Usher’s classics. Tinashe introduced the warmth with “Nasty” earlier than pivoting into “Good & Gradual,” showcasing some critical versatility. Nevertheless it was Teyana Taylor and Monét who arguably stole the present. Their acrobatic tackle “Dangerous Woman,” harking back to Beyoncé’s iconic efficiency, left everybody gasping for air. Latto closed the tribute in full Usher ‘Yeah!’ mode, dishevelled outfit and all, minus Lil Jon’s booming voice.

Usher was launched by legendary hip-hop artists and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. L.A. Reid and Babyface, who signed Usher as co-founders of his label LaFace Information, introduced the award to Usher. “Getting right here has undoubtedly not been simple, however it has been value it,” stated the honoree. “This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don’t know man. Is it too early for me to obtain it? As a result of I’m nonetheless working and gunning, and I nonetheless love this shit like I used to be eight years outdated.”

Memorable Moments

Infantile Gambino’s Speech: Gambino, recent from his killer Usher tribute, retook the stage, this time to current the Album of the Yr award. However as an alternative of the standard platitudes, he delivered a zinger-laden monologue. “You already know, I’ve received extra Grammys than Will Smith and as many BET Awards as Sam Smith,” he quipped, eyes twinkling. The gang chuckled, then collectively went, “Wait, what?” He wasn’t performed but. Gambino, who dropped his newest single, “Lithonia,” simply two days prior, aimed for the awards present itself. “I imply, in the event that they’re giving me the identical variety of awards as Sam Smith, what’s actually happening right here?” he mused, leaving everybody questioning whether or not to snort or ponder life’s deeper meanings. Whereas some followers scratched their heads at his jab at Sam Smith, others puzzled if they need to join Gambino’s subsequent comedy tour. I’m positive Gambino’s critique of the BET Awards’ method to celebrating various skills sparked dialog behind the scenes. I ponder what BET Proprietor Tyler Perry’s response shall be?

Closing out the night time, Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, introduced a potent mixture of nostalgia and recent power. Performing hits from her iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill reminded everybody why she’s a legend. YG added his personal taste with “Survival,” capping it off with a politically charged verse that echoed his mom’s affect. And simply while you thought it couldn’t get higher, Wyclef Jean popped up, and the trio launched into “Fu-Gee-La.” It was a hip-hop homecoming, and the group couldn’t have been extra thrilled.

The 2024 BET Awards celebrated musical achievements and highlighted Black artists’ cultural and social influence. From the exuberant performances to the poignant speeches, the night time was a testomony to the richness and variety of Black tradition. The entire checklist of winners is listed beneath.

Greatest Feminine R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Muni Lengthy

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

SZA

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Greatest Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Greatest Group

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Metropolis Women

Flo

Maverick Metropolis Music

Wanmor

Greatest Collaboration

Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Drawback (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wealthy the Child, and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everyone

Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy

Greatest Feminine Hip Hop Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Cardi B

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Purple

Greatest Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Video of the Yr

Doja Cat – Agora Hills

Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Drake ft. J.Cole – First Particular person Shooter

Usher, Summer time Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Drake ft. Sexyy Purple & SZA – Wealthy Child Daddy

Video Director of the Yr

Benny Increase

Little one.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Greatest New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman DLow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Purple

Tyla

Album of the Yr

Chris Brown – 11:11

Gunna – A Present & A Curse

21 Savage – American Dream

Usher – Coming House

Drake – For All The Canine (Scary Hours Version)

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Killer Mike – Michael

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Dr. Bobby Jones Greatest Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory

Kirk Franklin – All Issues

Halle Bailey – Angel

Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come

Erica Campbell – Do You Consider In Love?

Maverick Metropolis Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Issues

Tems – Me & U

Kirk Franklin – Strive Love

BET Her Award

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings

Ayra Starr – Commas

Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Woman

Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

SZA – Saturn

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Greatest Film

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Movie by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse

The E book of Clarence

The Colour Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Greatest Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Greatest Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Corridor

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Yr

A’Ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Yr

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Greatest Worldwide Act

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

BK

Cleo Sol

Focalistic

Karol Conka

Raye

Tiakola

Tyla

Viewers’ Selection Greatest Worldwide Act

Bellah

Cristale

Duquesa

Holly G

Jungeli

Makhadzi

Oruam

Seyi Vibez

Tyler ICU