2024 ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Award Winners

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), the one US performing rights group to function not-for-profit, has introduced the winners of the 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Lil Child wrapped up his “It’s Solely Us” nationwide tour final yr and is that this yr’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Yr. The diamond-certified rapper scored large this yr with wins for “Without end,” “Freestyle,” and “Heyy” from his third studio album, It’s Solely Me. Lil Child accepted his award at an invitation-only occasion in Los Angeles celebrating this yr’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning world icon USHER is honored with the distinguished ASCAP Voice of the Tradition Award for his affect on music and tradition, and his songwriting wins for his songs “Glu” and “Good Good.” Usher accepted the award from legendary producer Jermaine Dupri. 2024 Finest New Artist Grammy Award winner Victoria Monét was additionally available to obtain the ASCAP Vanguard Award for her modern work serving to to form the way forward for music, along with her most-performed tune award for “On My Mama.” ASCAP Chairman of the Board, President Paul Williams and ASCAP SVP of Membership Nicole George-Middleton offered the artist with the esteemed award in entrance of a crowd of songwriter friends and music publishers.

“Snooze,” carried out by SZA, earns the ASCAP R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Track of the Yr. Co-written by former Victorious forged member Leon Thomas and printed by Eclectic Collective Publishing and Sony Music Publishing, the tune topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, incomes a historic milestone after an unprecedented 30 weeks at No. 1. This feat was probably the most any tune has completed within the listing’s 31-year historical past. It was the one tune to spend 2023 on the Billboard Scorching 100.

ASCAP Gospel Track of the Year goes to “Goodness of God” (Cece Winans), co-written by Brian Mark Johnson and Jennifer Louise Johnson and printed by Bethel Music Publishing.

Warner Chappell Music earns ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Writer of the Yr Award for songs together with “Calm Down” (Rema & Selena Gomez), “Fukumean” (Gunna), “Good Good” (Usher), “Resort Foyer” (Quavo & Takeoff), “Wealthy Child Daddy” (Drake), “Spin About U” and “Wealthy Flex” (21 Savage & Drake), “What It Is” (Doechii) and “Reward God” (Kanye West, Travis Scott & Child Keem).

Extra 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award-winning songwriters embody 21 Savage (“Good Good,” “Spin Bout U,” “Peaches & Eggplants,” “Wealthy Flex”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Simply Wanna Rock“), Summer season Walker (“Good Good,” “Karma”), Coco Jones (“ICU”), Smokie Norful (“I Nonetheless Have You”), Tye Tribbett (“New”) and extra.

An entire listing of 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners is on the market at https://www.ascap.com/rsawards24 .

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards acknowledge the songwriters and publishers of the previous yr’s most-performed songs primarily based on Luminate information for terrestrial and satellite tv for pc radio and streaming providers, as specified by the Awards’ guidelines.





