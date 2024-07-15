2024-25 Wooden Award odds: Hunter Dickinson, RJ Davis open as co-favorites

The Wood Award is an award given yearly to essentially the most excellent males's faculty basketball participant.

Zach Edey received the honors the final two seasons, however now that he has taken his abilities to the NBA , who's subsequent?

The betting odds normally assist determine some contenders.

Let's dive into the chances for among the candidates (through DraftKings Sportsbook):

2023-24 JOHN WOODEN AWARD ODDS:*

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas: +800 (wager $10 to win $90 complete)

RJ Davis, North Carolina: +800 (wager $10 to win $90 complete)

Mark Sears, Alabama: +1400 (wager $10 to win $150 complete)

AJ Storr, Kansas: +1800 (wager $10 to win $190 complete)

LJ Cryer, Houston: +2000 (wager $10 to win $210 complete)

Johnell Davis, Arkansas: +3000 (wager $10 to win $310 complete)

Khalif Battle, Gonzaga: +3500 (wager $10 to win $360 complete)

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor: +3500 (wager $10 to win $360 complete)

Liam McNeeley, UConn, +4000 (wager $10 to win $410 complete)

Zeke Mayo, Kansas: +4000 (wager $10 to win $410 complete)

Tyrese Proctor, Duke: +4000 (wager $10 to win $410 complete)

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga: +4000 (wager $10 to win $410 complete)

*odds as of seven/15/24

Is Cooper Flagg the long run face of USA Basketball? --> -->

Hunter Dickinson from Kansas and RJ Davis from North Carolina are each faculty hoops veterans, they usually have opened because the early co-favorites to win the Wood Award at +800.

Dickinson is returning to Kansas for his fifth collegiate season. The 7-foot-2 middle spent three seasons at Michigan earlier than transferring final spring and becoming a member of Invoice Self's program in Lawrence.

As a Jayhawk final season, he averaged 17.9 factors and 10.9 rebounds per recreation on 54.8% capturing.

Dickinson additionally received Huge 12 Newcomer of the 12 months and was named to the All-Huge 12 First Group a season in the past.

Like Dickinson, RJ Davis is coming into his fifth season of school hoops.

Davis has spent his whole collegiate profession with the Tar Heels and final yr, he averaged 21.2 factors, 3.6 boards and three.5 assists whereas capturing 39.8% from past the arc.

The 6-foot guard was named the winner of the Naismith Basketball Corridor of Fame’s Jerry West Award, which is given to the nation's most excellent capturing guard. He was additionally named the ACC Participant of the 12 months, a consensus First Group All-American and was chosen as a finalist for Nationwide Participant of the 12 months.

About Dickinson returning to Kansas, FOX Sports activities faculty basketball broadcaster and reporter John Fanta wrote the next :

"Dickinson may capitalize on his title, picture and likeness in faculty, the place his face and model are 10 instances extra invaluable proper now (if no more) than they might be if he tried to take the professional strategy and spend nights within the NBA G League. Dickinson has a number of endorsement offers and can solely line up extra, taking the torch as the game's largest face with Zach Edey having moved on."

Fanta additionally applauded Davis for being the enhance that the Tar Heels have to be aggressive subsequent season.

After rating North Carolina because the No. 6 squad within the 4.0-version of his way-too-early prime 25 checklist in June, he stated that "the Tar Heels are at No. 6 as a result of RJ Davis could possibly be the preseason Nationwide Participant of the 12 months."

Who're you sprinkling a couple of dollars on to win the award?

Comply with together with FOX Sports activities for the most recent in faculty basketball – March Insanity can be right here earlier than we all know it!

Get extra from Faculty Basketball Comply with your favorites to get details about video games, information and extra

-->