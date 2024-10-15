2009 Sauternes – Latest Tasting Notes From Bordeaux Expert

Writer

Steve Webb

August 22, 2010

I’ve acquired the 2009 Sauternes all lined up in a row in my tasting room to see how they’re coming alongside. So I assumed whereas I am right here I might share my tasting notes with you.

It is a couple of months since wine journalists and wine consultants acquired their first tasting of this excellent 2009 Sauternes classic, however issues change fairly rapidly, so let me share what has come out of this tasting.

First up, the Domaine de l’Alliance continues to be wanting fabulous. It is our little discover of the classic – it is a tremendous, tremendous wine. I can greatest describe it as First Progress high quality at Cru Bourgeois (less expensive) costs.

Following that, Chateau d’Arche is wanting very recent now, whereas Bastor Lamontagne continues to be on the lighter facet, and Chateau Broustet continues to be on the marginally heavy model, maybe extra of a dessert wine.

Chateau Caillou is tasting very lemony and nice and Chateau Cantegril, the opposite wine of Denis Dubourdieu of Chateau Doisy Daene, has a stunning, lovely, refined texture.

La Clotte-Cazalis is a lightweight, nice, barely extra acid tasting barsac, however very refreshing.

Doisy Daene as we have mentioned over and over, most likely one of the best Doisy Daene ever – it’s extremely candy, however very nice and you do not really feel the sweetness.

Doisy Vedrines, has that pretty kind of minty, nearly chewing gum form of freshness with huge sweetness, and Chateau Filhot is gorgeous and minerally.

Chateau Lamothe-Guignard is pretty fleshy and ahead and very satisfying. It will not go 100 years however might be nice over the following 5. Chateau Liot in the identical approach is a bit bit much less fleshy and has extra finesse.

Chateau de Malle has been a phenomenal success and it’s extremely nice! It isn’t a wine that has had the highest status in the previous few years however this could actually put it again on the map.

Chateau de Myrat then again, which does have already got the acclaim, may be very full and really wealthy, with 100 and fifty three grams per litre of sweetness, tremendous wine!

Final on this part is Chateau Partarrieu which is one in all our prime lesser wines.

Now, we’ll transfer on to the primary growths – Clos Haut-Peyraguey has great finesse! A phenomenal finesse and sweetness.

Chateau Coutet barsac, once more is beautiful and recent and extremely candy. Actually tremendous coutet! This may go down as a legend, I believe.

Chateau de Fargues is horribly costly, however horribly good! Simply tasting it now and it is coming from power to power. I believe it did not present in addition to it ought to’ve executed within the earlier tastings. It is all the time a late developer and it is acquired one other two and a half years to go within the barrel.

Chateau Guiraud is a extra zippy tasting wine. That is pretty finesse, lovely fruit, pretty however righteous, not the sweetest of all of them, intentionally so, however very balanced and very nice. That is a brilliant, tremendous Guiraud.

Lafaurie-Peyraguey is just a bit contact heavier, extra of a dessert wine, very mineral on the style and beautiful thickness within the palate.

Chateau Rabaud-Promis has acquired a stunning tensile kind of acid vitality to it, which can make it a stunning aperitif wine I might’ve thought. Additionally in fact a dessert wine as a result of it’s extremely candy. Nevertheless it’s acquired this pretty acidity, and there is pretty freshness coming from that.

Raymond Lafon is the deal of the classic. They made it intentionally so. They wished to promote their wines, it is a huge crop. As an alternative of playing around by attempting to get an ten further Euros, they’ve actually executed the job on pricing. That is one the place I might say, run do not stroll to purchase this, it will actually flip into one thing very, very particular.

Rayne-Vigneau is a whole turnaround, this classic. Rayne-Vigneau may be very wealthy, 160 grams of sweetness. Very, very nice and really zippy. It is beneath new administration,they usually’ve produced a unbelievable wine. I believe that is the start of a brand new wave of Rayne-Vigneau and it’ll most likely progressively get itself a unbelievable status.

After which lastly, Sigalas-Rabaud, which is again to the stunning nearly kind of Reisling German model of the 60s and 70s. Lovely wine, very, very recent, pretty perfume of fruit and but very, very candy!

In order that’s the road up for now. I’ve acquired a couple of lacking akin to La Tour Blanche and some others, however anyway, I’m an increasing number of impressed with this classic as we go on. A few of these wines had been exhibiting much less nicely earlier than and at the moment are actually starting to get some construction as a consequence of that little little bit of a 2001 high quality creeping into this classic.