2 Russians set record for longest single stay on the International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russians on Friday set a file for the longest steady keep on the Worldwide Area Station, in keeping with Russia’s area company.

Roscosmos stated Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub broke the outdated file of 370 days, 21 hours and 22 minutes, which was set in September 2023 by Russians Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.

Chub and Kononenko will add a number of days to their complete earlier than their scheduled return to Earth on Monday.

The 59-year-old Kononenko holds different area period data, together with essentially the most cumulative time in area — 1,110 days over the course of 5 missions by the point he lands in Kazakhstan subsequent week.

Two American astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, have inadvertently been aboard the area station for a lot of the Russians’ record-setting keep. Williams and Wilmore anticipated to be on the ISS for under eight days after they blasted off in June, however their problem-plagued Boeing Starliner capsule was despatched again with out them. They now are set to return in February.