2 players speculated as trade candidates could be fit for the Lions

The Detroit Lions haven’t got many roster gaps to fill as coaching camp looms. Extensive receiver could possibly be thought-about one. On the defensive facet, Marcus Davenport is a well being query, whereas hopes are excessive for James Houston to place an injury-wrecked 2023 season behind him.
So including a veteran edge rusher might make extra sense as a ultimate transfer of the offseason if one is in play.
Fortuitously, there are some notable choices who’re nonetheless obtainable. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine recognized six gamers rebuilding groups ought to placed on the buying and selling block shifting towards coaching camp. Three edge rushers made the record, and two take advantage of sense for the Lions.
On Ballentine’s record, Matthew Judon (New England Patriots) and Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) appear like attention-grabbing choices for the Lions.
Here is what Ballentine wrote aboutJudon:
“The veteran pass-rusher missed all however 4 video games final season with an injured bicep. He’s nonetheless producing at a excessive stage with 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 4 within the 4 video games he performed final season. Nevertheless, he is perhaps extra invaluable to the Patriots rebuild as a commerce asset.”
“The Eagles have been in a position to flip Haason Reddick right into a conditional third-round decide from the New York Jets. If the Pats may get one thing related for Judon, it will enable them to save lots of $6.7 million in cap house and replenish on draft capital to construct round (Drake) Maye.”
And listed here are Ballentine’s notes on Mack:
“Mack was extremely productive final season, racking up 17 sacks and 71 pressures, per Sports activities Data Options. Nevertheless, he was nowhere to be present in ESPN’s prime 20 in cross rush win fee on the sting.”
“At 33 years outdated, Mack is paying homage to Robert Quinn in 2021. The veteran pass-rusher had 18.5 sacks in age-31 season on a Bears staff that went 6-11. Quite than commerce him to a contender within the offseason, they introduced him again and ended up buying and selling him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round decide.”
Both Judon or Mack may presumably be attained for a mid-round draft decide, and such a commerce would make sense for the Lions. Neither must be a focus of the cross rush, however a pleasant complement to the scenario.
Mack and Judon linger as doable commerce candidates. If both are certainly on the buying and selling block, the Lions needs to be making calls about their availability between now and the beginning of the season.