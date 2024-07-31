2 dead after Israel targets senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in strike on Beirut

Two persons are useless and 20 others had been injured after Israel launched a strike on Beirut, the capital metropolis of Lebanon, on Tuesday that focused a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions alongside Israel’s northern border proceed to escalate.

The strike hit a residential constructing in Haret Hreik, in line with the Lebanese Pink Cross.

Fouad Shukr, often known as Al-Hajj Mohsen, was focused within the strike, in line with three safety sources aware of the operation. Shukr is a senior adviser on navy affairs to Hasan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah. He additionally had a $5 million reward for info resulting in his seize, by way of the U.S. authorities.

The IDF claimed that Shukr was killed within the strike.

“The IDF focused in Beirut the commander answerable for the homicide of the youngsters in Majdal Shams and killed many Israeli civilians,” the Israel Protection Forces advised ABC Information in an announcement.

“Hezbollah crossed the purple line,” Israeli Protection Minister Yoav Gallant mentioned on social media.

Particles cowl broken automobiles following an Israeli navy strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, on July 30, 2024. Anwar Amro/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Israel struck Dahiya, a district in Beirut’s southern suburbs that could be a stronghold of militant group Hezbollah.

Twelve folks, together with youngsters taking part in soccer, had been killed in a strike on the Golan Heights over the weekend. Hezbollah denied accountability, however each the U.S. and Israel have mentioned the missile used within the assault got here from a Hezbollah-controlled location.

“This assault was performed by Lebanese Hezbollah,” White Home Nationwide Safety Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson mentioned in an announcement Sunday. “It was their rocket, and launched from an space they management. It must be universally condemned.”

A normal view reveals a broken constructing that was hit by an Israeli airstrike within the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on July 30, 2024. Hussein Malla/AP

In current days, Hezbollah has mentioned that any strike in Beirut can be met with a powerful response of their very own.

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati mentioned the realm struck was meters away from one of many largest hospitals in Lebanon and mentioned they reserve the best to answer Israel’s assault.

“This felony act that occurred tonight is a hyperlink in a collection of aggressive operations which can be claiming civilians in a transparent and frank violation of Worldwide legislation and worldwide humanitarian legislation, which is one thing we put in place for the worldwide neighborhood, which should bear its obligations and press with all drive to oblige Israel to cease its aggression and threats and implement worldwide resolutions,” Mikati mentioned Tuesday.

The U.S. was given superior discover forward of Israel’s strike in Beirut, in line with a U.S. official aware of matter. The message was communicated by way of safety channels and restricted operational element was shared, the official mentioned.

It’s nonetheless unclear whether or not the strike efficiently eradicated its goal, and assessments are ongoing, in line with the U.S. official.

Folks collect close to a website hit by what safety sources mentioned was a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

U.S. State Division deputy spokesperson Vedant Pate mentioned earlier that the U.S. has been in “steady discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts” because the weekend.

“The US goes to proceed to help efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution alongside the blue line,” Pate mentioned.

“Our help for Israel’s safety is ironclad, and it is unwavering, particularly because it defends itself in opposition to Iran backed threats, together with threats from Hezbollah,” Pate advised reporters.

ABC Information’ Shannon Ok. Kingston contributed to this report.