2.9 billion records stolen in Social Security data hack, USDoD claims

An unlimited quantity of Social Safety numbers and different delicate data for tens of millions of individuals may very well be within the arms of a hacking group after an information breach and should have been launched on a web based market, The Los Angeles Occasions reported this week.

The hacking group USDoD claimed it had allegedly stolen private information of two.9 billion individuals from Nationwide Public Knowledge, in keeping with a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court docket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reported by Bloomberg Regulation. The breach was believed to have occurred in or round April 2024, in keeping with the lawsuit.

This is what to know concerning the alleged information breach.

