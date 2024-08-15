2.9 billion records stolen in Social Security data hack, USDoD claims

An unlimited quantity of Social Safety numbers and different delicate data for tens of millions of individuals may very well be within the arms of a hacking group after an information breach and should have been launched on a web based market, The Los Angeles Occasions reported this week.

The hacking group USDoD claimed it had allegedly stolen private information of two.9 billion individuals from Nationwide Public Knowledge, in keeping with a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court docket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reported by Bloomberg Regulation. The breach was believed to have occurred in or round April 2024, in keeping with the lawsuit.

This is what to know concerning the alleged information breach.

What data is included within the information breach?

The category-action legislation agency Schubert, Jonckheer & Kolbe mentioned in a press launch that the stolen file consists of 277.1 gigabytes of knowledge, and consists of names, tackle histories, family and Social Safety numbers courting again at the least three many years.

In response to a submit from a cybersecurity skilled on X, previously Twitter, USDoD claims to be promoting the two.9 billion information for residents of the U.S., U.Ok. and Canada on the darkish net for $3.5 million.

For the reason that data was posted on the market in April, others have launched totally different copies of the information, in keeping with the cybersecurity and expertise information web site Bleeping Pc.

A hacker often called “Fenice” leaked probably the most full model of the information without spending a dime on a discussion board in August, Bleeping Pc reported.

What’s Nationwide Public Knowledge?

Nationwide Public Knowledge is a Florida-based background test firm operated by Jerico Photos, Inc. USA TODAY has reached out to Nationwide Public Knowledge for remark.

The corporate has not publicly confirmed an information breach, however The Los Angeles Occasions reported that it has been telling individuals who contacted through e-mail that “we’re conscious of sure third-party claims about shopper information and are investigating these points.”

What to do in case you suspect your data has been stolen

When you imagine your data has been stolen or has appeared on the darkish net, there are a couple of steps you possibly can take to forestall fraud or identification theft.

Cash.com recommends taking the next steps: