1996 ‘Twister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s been practically three many years since Tornado took the world by storm, charming audiences with its story of rival Oklahoma twister chasers. The movie featured a beloved ensemble forged that included Invoice Paxton and Helen Hunt as an ex-couple ultimately compelled to work collectively once more within the struggle towards a extreme storm outbreak.
Tornado turned the second-highest-grossing film of 1996, behind Independence Day, and earned Oscar noms for particular results and sound. The Hollywood Reporter critic Duane Byrge praised the film, particularly the performances of the primary forged, calling it “crisp and stuffed with coronary heart.”
Now, a standalone sequel — Twisters — follows up the movie with a forged that features Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Brandon Perea. As the brand new film touches down, take a whirl down reminiscence lane under. The unique Tornado forged: The place are they now?
-
Invoice Paxton
Invoice Paxton was a well-recognized and beloved face to film audiences of the Nineties. Past Tornado, he additionally had roles in 1995’s Apollo 13, 1997’s Titanic and 1998’s Mighty Joe Younger and A Easy Plan. He performed Dr. Invoice Harding in Tornado, the storm chaser-turned-weatherman whose relationship together with his ex-wife, Jo, takes the film by storm, so to talk. Paxton continued a storied profession after the film and nicely into the 2010s however died of a stroke in 2017 following issues throughout coronary heart surgical procedure. His household settled a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in 2022.
-
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt performed Dr. Jo Harding in Tornado, the tornado-obsessed meteorologist whose stormy relationship along with her ex-husband, Invoice, captured hearts of the film’s audiences. Hunt was well-known as Jamie Buchman within the Nineties sitcom Mad About You, for which she received a number of Emmy Awards. After Tornado, Hunt received an Oscar for her efficiency in 1997’s As Good As It Will get. Hunt stated in 2021 that she as soon as pitched a Tornado sequel herself, which might have featured her as a director and “all Black and brown storm chasers.” The thought was rejected, although, and Hunt just isn’t linked to 2024’s Twisters.
-
Jami Gertz
On the time of Tornado‘s launch, Jami Gertz was generally known as a frequent visitor star of well-liked tv reveals and for her roles in Crossroads (1986), Quicksilver (1986), The Misplaced Boys (1987) and Much less Than Zero (1987). She performed Dr. Melissa Reeves in Tornado, an out-of-place therapist engaged to storm chaser Invoice. Although THR praised Gertz’s efficiency (“her terrified reactions to the fearless actions of the workforce mirror our personal reactions,” Byrge wrote), she was nominated for the Golden Rasberry award for worst supporting actress that yr. She has since appeared in a number of movies and tv reveals, most just lately in 2022’s I Need You Again.
-
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes was finest generally known as Westley in 1997’s The Princess Bride when he joined the 1996 Tornado forged. He additionally performed Robin Hood in 1993’s Robin Hood: Males in Tights. Within the twister basic, Elwes appeared as Jonas Miller, a rival storm chaser who steals Invoice’s thought for a weather-sensing system. His character meets an premature finish when he and his assistant are swept away within the ultimate twister. After Tornado, Elwes went on to seem within the Noticed franchise that began in 2004, and has appeared constantly in movie and tv since then.
-
Lois Smith
Lois Smith performed Aunt Meg in Tornado, the beloved matriarch whom the storm chasers finally rescue after a twister flattens her dwelling. Smith started her profession within the Fifties, making her display screen debut in East of Eden. She has steadily appeared in movies since then, extra just lately in motion pictures like 2017’s Girl Chicken and 2021’s The French Dispatch.
-
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman performed storm chaser Dusty Davies in Tornado. Hoffman was comparatively early in his profession on the time however would land his massive breakout function the next yr in 1997’s Boogie Nights. He went on to earn an Academy Award for finest actor for 2005’s Capote. He was additionally nominated for his performances in 2007’s Charlie Wilson’s Struggle, 2008’s Doubt and 2012’s The Grasp. Hoffman died at age 46 in 2014 on account of acute combined drug intoxication, which was finally dominated an accident.