1996 ‘Twister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s been practically three many years since Tornado took the world by storm, charming audiences with its story of rival Oklahoma twister chasers. The movie featured a beloved ensemble forged that included Invoice Paxton and Helen Hunt as an ex-couple ultimately compelled to work collectively once more within the struggle towards a extreme storm outbreak.

Tornado turned the second-highest-grossing film of 1996, behind Independence Day, and earned Oscar noms for particular results and sound. The Hollywood Reporter critic Duane Byrge praised the film, particularly the performances of the primary forged, calling it “crisp and stuffed with coronary heart.”

Now, a standalone sequel — Twisters — follows up the movie with a forged that features Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Brandon Perea. As the brand new film touches down, take a whirl down reminiscence lane under. The unique Tornado forged: The place are they now?