17 more people arrested in attempted coup that shook Bolivia, government says

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Supporters of Bolivia’s president rallied outdoors his palace on Thursday, giving some political respiratory room to the embattled chief as authorities made extra arrests in a failed coup that shook the economically troubled nation a day earlier.

Bolivia’s authorities introduced {that a} complete of 17 folks had been arrested for his or her alleged involvement within the tried authorities takeover, together with the military chief, Gen. Juan José Zúñiga, and former navy Vice Adm. Juan Arnez Salvador, who have been taken into custody the day earlier than.

The South American nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment Wednesday as army forces appeared to activate the federal government of President Luis Arce, seizing management of the capital’s essential sq. with armored automobiles, repeatedly crashing a small tank into the presidential palace and unleashing tear fuel on protesters.

Senior Cupboard member Eduardo del Castillo didn’t elaborate on the opposite 15 individuals who have been arrested, besides to determine one civilian, Aníbal Aguilar Gómez, as a key “ideologue” of the thwarted coup. He mentioned the alleged conspirators started plotting in Could.

Riot police guarded the palace doorways and Arce — who has struggled to handle the nation’s shortages of international foreign money and gas — emerged on the presidential balcony as his supporters surged into the streets singing the nationwide anthem and cheering as fireworks exploded overhead. “Nobody can take democracy away from us,” he roared.

Bolivians responded by chanting, “Lucho, you aren’t alone!” Lucho, a typical nickname for Luis, additionally means “combat” as a Spanish verb.

Analysts say the eruption of public help for Arce, even when fleeting, offers him with a reprieve from the nation’s financial quagmire and political turmoil. The president is locked in a deepening rivalry with common former President Evo Morales, his erstwhile ally who has threatened to problem Arce in 2025.

“The president’s administration has been very dangerous, there are not any {dollars}, there is no such thing as a petrol,” mentioned La Paz-based political analyst Paul Coca. “Yesterday’s army transfer goes to assist his picture a bit, but it surely’s no resolution.”

Some protesters gathered outdoors the police station the place the previous military basic was being detained, shouting that he ought to go to jail. “It’s a disgrace what Zúñiga did,” mentioned 47-year-old Dora Quispe, one of many demonstrators. “We’re in a democracy, not a dictatorship.”

Earlier than his arrest late Wednesday, Zúñiga alleged with out offering proof that Arce had ordered the final to hold out the coup try in a ruse to spice up the president’s reputation. That fueled hypothesis about what actually occurred. Opposition senators and authorities critics joined the refrain, calling the mutiny a “self-coup” — a declare strongly denied by Arce’s authorities.

Some Bolivians mentioned they believed Gen. Zúñiga’s allegations.

“They’re enjoying with the intelligence of the folks, as a result of no one believes that it was an actual coup,” mentioned 48-year-old lawyer Evaristo Mamani.

Lawmakers and former officers, significantly these allied with Morales, echoed the allegations. “This has been a setup,” mentioned Carlos Romero, a former official within the Morales authorities. “Zúñiga adopted the script as he was ordered.”

Quickly after the army maneuver was underway, it grew to become clear that any tried takeover had no significant political help. The riot handed bloodlessly on the finish of the enterprise day. In a rare scene, Arce argued viciously with Zúñiga and his allies face-to-face within the plaza outdoors the palace earlier than returning inside to call a brand new military commander.

Talking in Paraguay on Thursday, U.S. deputy secretary of state for administration, Wealthy Verma, condemned Zúñiga, saying that “democracy stays fragile in our hemisphere.”

The short-lived mutiny adopted months of mounting tensions between Arce and Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president. Morales has staged a dramatic political comeback since mass protests and a lethal crackdown prompted him to resign and flee in 2019 — a military-backed ouster that his supporters decry as a coup.

Morales has vowed to run in opposition to Arce in 2025, a prospect that has rattled Arce, whose reputation has plunged because the nation’s international foreign money reserves dwindle, its pure fuel exports plummet and its foreign money peg to the U.S. greenback collapses.

Morales’ allies in Congress have made it virtually unimaginable for Arce to control. The money crunch has ramped up strain on Arce to scrap meals and gas subsidies that depleted state funds.

Protection Minister Edmundo Novillo advised reporters that Zuñiga’s coup try had its roots in a personal assembly Tuesday by which Arce sacked Zuñiga over the military chief’s threats on nationwide TV to arrest Morales if he proceeded to affix the 2025 race.

However Zuñiga gave officers no indication he was making ready to grab energy, Novillo mentioned.

“He admitted that he had dedicated some excesses,” he mentioned of Zuñiga. “We mentioned goodbye in essentially the most pleasant approach, with hugs. Zuñiga mentioned that he would at all times be together with the president.”

Hours later, panic gripped the capital of La Paz. Tailed by armored automobiles and supporters, Zuñiga burst into authorities headquarters, sending Bolivians right into a frenzy. Crowds thronged ATMs, lined up outdoors fuel stations and ransacked grocery shops.

The nation’s fragmented opposition rejected the coup even earlier than it was clear it had failed. Former interim President Jeanine Áñez, detained for her function in Morales’ 2019 ouster, mentioned that troopers sought to “destroy the constitutional order,” however appealed to each Arce and Morales to not run within the 2025 elections.

In his speech after storming the palace, Zúñiga had referred to as for the discharge of political prisoners together with Áñez and highly effective Santa Cruz Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho, additionally detained for allegedly orchestrating a coup in 2019.

Earlier than being arrested, Zúñiga advised reporters that Arce had requested him on to storm the palace and convey armored automobiles into downtown La Paz.

“The president advised me: ‘The scenario could be very screwed up, very essential. It’s essential to organize one thing to boost my reputation,’” Zúñiga alleged.

Even when confirmed false, accusations of Arce’s involvement have stoked confusion and threatened extra chaos.

“Was it a media spectacle placed on by the federal government itself, as Common Zúñiga says? Was it just a few army insanity? Was it merely one other instance of lack of management?” Camacho wrote on social media platform X.

Bolivian officers have insisted the final was mendacity to justify his actions. Prosecutors mentioned they might search the utmost sentence of 15 to twenty years in jail for Zúñiga on fees of “attacking the structure.”

Political specialists and Bolivians alike have struggled to make sense of Wednesday’s turmoil.

“That is the weirdest coup try I’ve ever seen,” mentioned Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Info Community, a Bolivia-based analysis group. “Bolivia’s democracy stays very fragile, and undoubtedly an important deal extra fragile as we speak than it was yesterday.”

DeBre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.