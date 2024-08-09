16-year-old US sprinter Quincy Wilson is in line to run in Olympic 4x400 relay

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Quincy Wilson is in line to race for the Individuals within the males’s 4×400 meter relay on Friday, which might make the 16-year-old the youngest male to compete for the U.S. observe crew.

Wilson posted on his Instagram web page an image of himself with the reminder to “tune in at 5:05 a.m. Friday morning” (on the U.S. East Coast) for the boys’s relay.

On the Olympic trials earlier this summer time, Wilson broke the under-18 world file twice with occasions of 44.66 and 44.59 that put him within the closing of the 400 meters. He completed sixth there and was later chosen as a part of the U.S. relay pool for the Olympics.

“I’m 16 years previous operating grown-man occasions,” the Maryland native stated at trials.

In response to Olympic historian Invoice Mallon, the youngest U.S. male in Olympic observe was Arthur Newton, who ran the steeplechase in 1904 at age 17. Jim Ryun was 17 when he certified for his first Olympics in 1964, and Erriyon Knighton was 17 when he made it to Tokyo three years in the past.

___

AP Summer time Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games