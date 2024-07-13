15 players to watch during NBA 2K25 Summer League

Starting Friday night time via July 22, the NBA’s latest draft picks and rising expertise might be on full show on the NBA 2K25 NBA Summer season League in Las Vegas. Listed here are 15 gamers to observe heading into the 10-day occasion:

Gamers are listed in alphabetical order:

1. Emoni Bates, Cleveland Cavaliers

Final summer season, the Cavs two-way participant was named to the All-Summer season League Second Crew after averaging 18.1 factors and 5.5 rebounds. This yr, Bates will rejoin the Cavs, who will attempt to defend their Summer season League championship.

2. Stephon Fortress, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 4 select of UConn bought his begin within the California Traditional, scoring 18 factors within the Spurs’ win over Crew China. Fortress’s athleticism and defensive talent set helped vault him into the highest 4 in final month’s Draft.

3. Donovan Clingan, Portland Path Blazers

The 7-foot-2 star is coming off back-to-back nationwide championships at UConn, the place he averaged 13 factors, 7.4 rebounds and a pair of.5 blocks per sport. Clingan makes use of his mobility as an enormous to his benefit and is a defensive presence within the paint.

4. Ricky Council IV, Philadelphia 76ers

After going undrafted in 2023, Council IV not too long ago had his two-way cope with the 76ers transformed right into a multi-year deal. The 6-foot-6 guard made an announcement within the Salt Lake Metropolis Summer season League, ending with 29 factors and eight rebounds in a win over the Thunder.

5. Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

The No. 8 decide was acquired by the Wolves in a commerce with the Spurs. Whereas nonetheless growing as a participant, Dillingham’s ball dealing with, athleticism and court docket presence make him an thrilling participant to observe.

6. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

The 7-foot-4 huge man garnered a number of consideration throughout his final two seasons at Purdue, successful back-to-back Faculty Participant of the Yr awards. Edey recorded a double-double (14 factors, 15 rebounds) on the Salt Lake Metropolis Summer season League in opposition to the Jazz, exhibiting that he can use his huge body as an offensive weapon within the paint.

7. Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers

Bronny James is seeking to make a reputation for himself within the NBA. After getting his Summer season League begin within the California Traditional, the Lakers draft decide will get an opportunity to showcase his expertise and athleticism in Laker-friendly Las Vegas.

8. Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

Projected to be a top-10 decide, Knecht was snagged by the Lakers at No. 17. At 23, the SEC Participant of the Yr was one of many oldest gamers within the 2024 Draft. Knecht has a flexible taking pictures bundle with the power to drive, catch and shoot.

9. Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain is a star on and off the court docket. With over 4 million followers throughout his social media platforms, McCain has been one of many prime basketball stars within the NIL period. He had a powerful begin on the Salt Lake Metropolis Summer season League, scoring 15 factors with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a pair of steals in a win over the Thunder.

10. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

The No.1 select of France might be underneath the highlight as he takes to the ground with the Hawks. The 6-foot-9 wing has the distinctive capability to catch and shoot effectively from the perimeter. Coupled with defensive versatility, Risacher will get loads of consideration in Las Vegas.

11. Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards

The second participant from France drafted within the prime 2 will look to get his begin with the Wizards. Sarr thrives on protection and rebounding and makes use of his measurement, physicality and athleticism to his benefit by driving into the lane and catching lobs.

12. Baylor Scheierman, Boston Celtics

Baylor Scheierman spent 5 seasons enjoying faculty basketball earlier than being drafted at No. 30 by the Celtics. He was a well-rounded participant for Creighton and had the perfect season of his profession in 2024, averaging 18.5 factors, 9.0 rebounds and three.9 assists. At Creighton, his deep 3-point taking pictures and playmaking capability energized his crew and followers.

13. Ethan Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Thompson had an incredible exhibiting within the California Traditional, scoring 27 factors off the bench in a win over the Warmth. He adopted the following day with 22 factors and 11 rebounds in a win in opposition to the Lakers. Final season, Thompson led the G League’s Mexico Metropolis Capitanes in scoring (22.8 factors) and assists (5.0).

14. Kel’el Ware, Miami Warmth

The No. 15 decide had a double-double in a win in opposition to the Kings within the California Traditional, scoring 26 factors with 11 rebounds. The 7-foot huge can stretch the ground in addition to muscle over gamers within the paint along with his athleticism.

15. Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Wells has already performed hero at Summer season League. The No. 39 decide scored 12 factors within the fourth quarter and hit a game-winning floater on the buzzer to cap a 27-point sport in opposition to the 76ers within the Salt Lake Metropolis Summer season League. He has a fast launch and has proven the power to hit catch-and-shoot 3s.