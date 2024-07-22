15 Men’s Shoes and Accessory Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation whenever you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

There’s nonetheless time left to buy the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! For males’s vogue, it’s a good time to search out offers on sneakers and equipment which might be each subtle and helpful from manufacturers like Herschel Provide Co., Hoka, Hunter and extra!

Associated: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024: Dates, Offers, Every part You Must Know

We’re nonetheless within the throes of main summer season financial savings occasions. Proper now, we’re obsessing over all the good finds in the course of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is lastly right here! Nordy Membership Iconics, Ambassadors, Influencers and most of the people can entry huge financial savings. Are you on the hunt for main markdowns on luxe gadgets? You’ve come to the […]

From cozy sneakers to glossy shoulder luggage, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is an optimum time to snag a deal on all of your wants. We rounded up 15 males’s sneakers and equipment offers to buy now in the course of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — learn on to see our picks!

1. Comfortable Informal: The OluKai Ohana Flip Flop is cozy and classy — we’re obsessed — was $75, now simply $50!

2. Boat Prepared: This Sperry Gold Cup Genuine Authentic Tumbled Boat Shoe completely nails the prep aesthetic and are available in a impartial brown coloration — was $175, now simply $120!

3. Operating and Operating: This Hoka Mach 5 Operating Shoe makes positive your ft keep cozy and supported — was $140, now simply $105!

4. Workplace Stylish: We love this Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Laser Wing Derby as a result of it’s glossy and is available in 4 versatile colours — was $160, now simply $110!

5. Off and On: If you would like a straightforward, no-fuss footwear choice, this Vince Shane Idler is true up your alley — was $225, now simply $150!

6. Sporty: This On Cloudmonster Operating Shoe will make your ft really feel like they’re working on clouds — was $170, now simply $127!

Associated: 15 Males’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Offers Underneath $100 To Store Now

Though we’re virtually a month into summer season, there’s nonetheless time to get all of your requirements and put together for fall and winter. Furthermore, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is the right place to begin! If you wish to discover males’s vogue offers that gained’t break the financial institution, we’re right here to assist! From subtle button-downs to streamlined trousers, the […]

7. Rain, Rain Go Away: This Hunter Play Waterproof Rain Bootie is fashionable and useful — was $120, now simply $85!

8. Formal Excellence: For the formal first guys, this Allen Edmonds Newman Penny Idler will be certain that he appears to be like put collectively and suave — was $395, now simply $260!

9. Sneakers, Please: This AllSaints Jaimee Low High Sneaker is low-top and slim sufficient for any summer season ensemble — was $149, now simply $100!

10. Trip Vibes: We will’t recover from this Blake Mckay Tucson Woven Driver Idler as a result of it exudes a laid-back, relaxed essence — was $125, now simply $85!

11. On Development: This Mephisto Sam Fisherman Sandal will show you how to nail the dad, fisherman sandal pattern effortlessly — was $319, now simply $220!

12. Brunch Realness: Nothing pairs higher with brunch than a pair of Chelsea boots. This Santoni Chelsea Boot is subtle and polished — was $820, now simply $550!

13. Decadent Splendor: This Donald Pliner Dacio Moc Toe Idler is a timeless fashion we’re positive you’ll love — was $285, now simply $180!

14. Blocked: These Ray-Ban Teru 54mm Rectangle Sun shades are angular and trendy — was $143, now simply $95!

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

15. Carry It All: For individuals who want a hands-free bag, you need to seize this Herschel Provide Co. Heritage Canvas Shoulder Bag for a steal when you can — was $60, now simply $40!