$105 Billion Electronics Giant Sony To Launch New Bitcoin Exchange

Sony Group is getting ready to launch a Bitcoin and crypto trade in Japan after buying Amber Group’s native subsidiary, Amber Japan. The revamped trade can be known as S.BLOX and intention to spice up Sony’s presence within the Bitcoin and crypto area.

JUST IN: 🇯🇵 $103 billion Sony to launch #Bitcoin and crypto trade. pic.twitter.com/wUAE1l8eq5 — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) July 1, 2024

Sony bought Amber Japan in 2023 by its subsidiary Quetta Internet. Amber Japan was initially often known as DeCurret earlier than Singapore-based Amber Group took over the Japanese trade in 2022.

Sony has rebranded its acquired trade as S.BLOX and plans to improve its consumer interface and cell app considerably. The precise launch date stays unannounced.

The transfer displays Sony’s rising push into Bitcoin and crypto. By leveraging the Amber Japan trade, Sony can capitalize on its model recognition and world attain to spice up the adoption of its future Bitcoin and crypto choices.

Japan has emerged as a number one Bitcoin market because of proactive regulation and excessive client consciousness. This makes it a perfect place for Sony to debut and develop companies.

Main companies like Sony embracing Bitcoin and crypto sign wider mainstream momentum. Sony’s previous acquisitions of firms like CBS Data and Columbia Footage reworked it from an electronics agency into a world media titan. Its newest acquisition may spark the same evolution for Bitcoin.