1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Celebrates ‘Unbelievable’ Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is able to have a good time a milestone in her weight-loss journey.

In a sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 15, episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy heads to an appointment in hopes of getting a constructive replace from her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith.

“At my all-time low, I used to be weighing about 725 kilos,” Tammy, 37, shared in a preview obtained by Folks. “The final time I noticed Dr. Smith was about 9 months in the past and I used to be round 420 kilos. He advised me I needed to lose 100 kilos earlier than my subsequent appointment. I’m extraordinarily nervous.”

With the help of her siblings Amy, Amanda, Misty and Chris, Tammy steps on the dimensions and finds out she weighs 303.8 kilos.

Dr. Smith referred to as the outcomes “unbelievable” earlier than Tammy shared simply how excited she was to listen to some extra excellent news.

“I surpassed Dr. Smith’s purpose, my purpose, all of the objectives!” she mentioned in a confessional interview. “I’m so prepared for pores and skin elimination!”

For six seasons, Tammy and her youthful sister Amy, 36, have been documenting their lives on 1000-Lb. Sisters. The TLC collection, which premiered in 2020, facilities on their weight-loss journeys in addition to their unbreakable bond.

In February 2022, Tammy enrolled in an Ohio-based rehab facility to assist her reduce weight. The fact star reportedly misplaced 115 kilos after one month.

“I’m glad Tammy is lastly getting the assistance she wants,” Amy advised Folks on the time. “I simply wished the most effective for all my siblings.”

Tammy’s brother Chris added, “I’m overjoyed that she’s able to get on this prepare and begin rolling down the tracks.”

Regardless of making progress in her well being journey, the truth star nonetheless has some insecurities about how she appears to be like and feels.

In season 6, which kicked off on October 8, Tammy is predicted to open up in regards to the insecurity she faces along with her physique. She’s going to ponder eradicating extra pores and skin with Dr. Smith’s approval.

“Amy’s obtained thinner and she or he’s snug along with her personal physique,” she mentioned within the season 6 trailer. “However I don’t really feel that approach due to my extra pores and skin.”

Outdoors of the present, Tammy continues to replace followers through social media on her progress by sharing uplifting quotes, recipes and different instruments.

“Right here, you’ll discover motivation, inspiration, and the information which have helped me develop into the girl I do know I’m meant to be,” she wrote through Instagram on September 19. “Whether or not you’re by yourself transformation journey or simply on the lookout for a constructive house, I’m excited to have you ever right here. Let’s preserve pushing ahead collectively!”

Watch Tammy’s story unfold when 1000-Lb. Sisters airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.