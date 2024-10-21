10 key stats from Browns Week 7 loss

17 – 4 totally different Browns gamers bought concerned within the workforce’s three sacks, which resulted in a lack of 17 yards. DT Shelby Harris and DE Za’Darius Smith had been every credited with a full sack whereas DE Isaiah McGuire and DT Maurice Hurst II cut up the third sack.

22 – In his first recreation since his season-ending harm in Week 2 of the 2023 season, RB Nick Chubb completed with 22 yards and a landing on 11 carries. He additionally had one reception for 10 yards.

42 – The Browns had their best day on third down of the season, changing 42 % of their makes an attempt. In the meantime, their third down protection in opposition to the Bengals was efficient, holding Cincinnati to only a 15 % third down conversion fee.

76 – TE David Njoku had his greatest recreation of the season on Sunday, ending with 10 receptions for 76 yards and a landing.