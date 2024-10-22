10 Best Movie Musicals of All Time: Oscar-Winning Musical Films

All through the practically 96-year historical past of the Oscars, 10 musicals have gained the Academy’s prime prize of greatest image — beginning with 1929’s The Broadway Melody by way of the newest winner, 2002’s Chicago.

Musicals had been particularly standard in the course of the Fifties and ’60s, with six taking dwelling the consideration of greatest image throughout these 20 years, together with such classics as West Facet Story, My Honest Woman and The Sound of Music.

Total, the Academy has nominated quite a few different musicals for greatest image over time, like The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins and Humorous Woman, that are thought-about classics at present. Nonetheless, these three movies are amongst those who in the end misplaced the highest honor. Whereas Wizard of Oz was crushed out by Gone With the Wind, Mary Poppins and Humorous Woman each misplaced to different musicals — My Honest Woman and Oliver! — respectively.

And whereas a musical hasn’t taken dwelling the most effective image Oscar in 20 years, that doesn’t imply the Academy hasn’t continued to acknowledge the style. For instance, Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born was nominated in 2019.

Might there be one other musical that wins a greatest image on the 2025 Oscars? Among the many musical hopefuls this 12 months are Depraved, Emilia Pérez, Higher Man, The Finish, Kneecap, Mufasa: The Lion King and Imply Ladies.

Under, check out the ten film musicals which have gained greatest image on the Oscars.