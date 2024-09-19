1 player unravels very publicly

Some folks simply shouldn’t go on Survivor. It’s not essentially an indictment on the person. Hell, as somebody that has had a number of nightmares about being voted out first on Survivor — though I’ve by no means even been on the present — I depend myself as a kind of of these people that shouldn’t be on the market. My essential man Bhanu was clearly not constructed for the sport, regardless of what number of hearts he deliberate on profitable alongside the best way. The purpose is, whereas some people could also be followers of the present, that doesn’t imply they’re outfitted to be on it.

Which brings us to Andy Rueda, who I might say got here into the Survivor 47 premiere completely on hearth, however the point out of fireplace would suggest there was additionally some smoke, and evidently Andy is fearful of smoking something, even when he did faux to be a Deadhead for some purpose that I don’t fairly fully perceive.

However Andy’s world rapidly unraveled. He couldn’t sleep. He entered a “troublesome and detrimental head area” when Rachel wasn’t completely psyched that he pulled her away from the remainder of the tribe in the course of the evening in a transfer that did under no circumstances look suspicious! He complained that no one seen when he opened up a coconut and but all cheered when his new island BFF Jon Lovett did.

After which got here the problem. The problem itself was a hilarious catastrophe in so some ways. We had boats going approach off track, we had vessels capsizing, and we had an edit that made the profitable workforce seem to resolve an enormous emblem puzzle in much less time than it took me to write down this sentence. “It’s an absolute catastrophe, the primary immunity problem of Survivor 47,” Jeff Probst yelled. “Paddles all over the place! Chests all over the place! Gamers all over the place!”

‘Survivor 47’ contestant Andy Rueda.

However all of that was nothing in comparison with what occurred subsequent. Whereas his Gata teammates have been falling aside within the puzzle, Andy was falling aside over on the sidelines. The participant laid down on the bottom, and when Probst requested if he wanted medical consideration, Andy replied with “I gave all the pieces, Jeff”… which isn’t precisely a sure or no, so Probst known as them over.

When host and participant spoke subsequent because the latter was attended to by the Survivor medical workforce, Andy gave the impression of a person that was finished with the sport. “I used to be gonna be voted out tonight,” he informed the host. “They have been gonna vote me out.” Probst needed to inform him, “Dude, you’re within the recreation nonetheless. Cease.”

Look, I understand how completely brutal Survivor challenges are. I’ve finished round 25 of them over time on location. After one notably gnarly competitors within the Philippines the place I needed to drag a waterlogged chest again to shore, I laid down on the bottom whereas puzzle solvers did their factor. That’s not shocking. Simply have a look at me. Charles Atlas, I ain’t. However there clearly was extra to this than simply bodily exhaustion. I don’t know if it was a panic assault, or if Andy hoped to get medically evacuated due to all the pieces else he was going by means of, or if it was one thing else fully, however it simply didn’t seem to be a dude that needs to be on the market.

Andy Rueda, Rachel LaMont, and Sam Phalen on ‘Survivor 47’.

You all know the way a lot I really like watching folks undergo out within the components from the air-conditioned consolation of my cat-shredded sofa, however not like this. After which issues obtained tremendous uncomfortable when Andy returned to his tribe after the problem, telling Probst about no one applauding his dope coconut-opening expertise, after which including on, “They don’t like me, I believe” for good measure. Apparently deeming the scenario not fairly awkward sufficient, Andy continued to inform a narrative about how he was plotting to undermine his greatest buddy within the recreation, Jon… proper in entrance of his greatest buddy within the recreation, Jon.

It was a catastrophe. The whole factor. As Andy himself informed us later, “I used to be being very trustworthy in a weak second on the precise incorrect time.” However right here’s the factor: Even after a really disastrous first three days, Andy is nonetheless within the recreation! His tribe — not in contrast to these goofballs on Yanu who repeatedly stored Bhanu round final season — selected to maintain Andy and jettison Jon as an alternative. Why? I couldn’t let you know. However they did.

Whether or not they’ll rue the day they stored the person they themselves described as a “ticking time bomb” round stays to be seen, however Andy does now have an opportunity to rebound. We’ve seen disastrous begins rectified earlier than. John Cochran had an excellent tough go his first three days on South Pacific, and David Wright was an abject catastrophe out of the gate on Millennials vs. Gen X. I’d say each of these gents acquitted themselves fairly properly of their Survivor careers… outdoors of Cochran being compelled to offer Debbie recommendation on Sport Changers, that’s.

Right here’s hoping Andy can at the very least discover emotional stability, if not recreation stability, on the market. And right here’s hoping he can watch this week’s premiere and concentrate on the truth that he did sufficient to maintain himself within the recreation a couple of extra days, the place completely something can occur. Like, for example…

We now interrupt this Survivor 47 recap for a BREAKING NEWS ALERT. Fijian authorities have introduced that they’ve found a male grownup caught on the backside of a properly. The male grownup has been recognized as former battle rapper and present not-good Survivor participant Jerome Cooney. Cooney claims he fell headfirst into mentioned properly whereas making an attempt to retrieve a key for a Beware Benefit to an immunity idol that could possibly be traded in for a extra highly effective immunity idol that would then be traded in for an much more highly effective immunity idol.

Not because the days of Timmy O’Toole has a lot world consideration been targeted on an individual residing in a properly for no good purpose by any means. Worldwide pop sensation Sting and famous movie star degenerate Krusty the Clown have introduced the recording of a charity single titled “We’re Sending Our Love (and Recommendation on Easy methods to Play a Extra Delicate Survivor Sport) Down the Properly” to boost cash for the Fijian well-dweller.

The duo have assembled an all-star solid of singers together with, however not restricted to, Rainier Wolfcastle, Sideshow Mel, Tata the Bushman, Troy McClure, Russell Feathers, Mayor Quimby, Colby Donaldson’s brother Reid, and, after all, the Capital Metropolis Goofball. We’ll convey you extra updates as they occur, however for now return you to your recurrently scheduled Survivor 47 recap, already in progress…

…and that’s all of the stuff you didn’t see within the premiere. Hope I don’t get in hassle for spilling all that behind-the-scenes tea. Anyhoodle, it was a two-hour premiere, so there’s different stuff to get to. Seeing as how I’ve been given a short lived 24-hour move out of Jankie World, let’s get to it earlier than I’m compelled to eat extra limitless pizza and ice cream.

The ‘Survivor 47’ solid and Jeff Probst.

Marooning insanity

First off, you recognize I’ve a lot love for anybody named Teeny who seems like an aggressive scarecrow and proclaims, “I’m really a proud New Jerseyian.” As properly she needs to be. Jerseyites have a really robust actuality TV file. Look no additional than the yr 2020, when all 5 finalists from Survivor and Large Brother have been from the Backyard State. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON’T PUMP YOUR OWN GAS! YOU BECOME AWESOME AT SURVIVOR!

Honestly, the one factor I don’t like about Teeny being on Survivor is the truth that they didn’t additionally solid somebody named Tiny. Look, if they will solid a Tarzan and a Troyzan on the identical season, they will undoubtedly solid a Teeny and and a Tiny. Missed alternative, is all I’m sayin. However even for a 20-year Jersey resident like myself, Teeny’s residence state delight was not the good factor concerning the marooning. It was really that badass drone shot following Kyle into the jungle to retrieve puzzle items. So freakin’ unbelievable.

As Survivor followers, we focus a lot on the gamers and the twists, however I might gander to guess that one of many causes all of us fell in love with the present was the beautiful visuals, and one thing so simple as a drone digicam following a participant into the woods rekindles that love another time. Additionally, the pictures within the immunity problem later of the boats capsizing — taken from cameras positioned contained in the boats — was flat-out large. We take these items without any consideration, however the digicam work and manufacturing values are simply so off the charts of this present, it makes me wish to open up a coconut and have a good time… so long as individuals are watching and correctly acknowledge it.

In any occasion, Gata (the yellow tribe) went from worst to first on the marooning problem and gained on the puzzle. I’ve no doubts they’ll completely dominate on each puzzle all season lengthy. Simply hand them the week one immunity already!

The ‘Survivor 47’ solid and Jeff Probst.

X marks the spot

Okay, we’ve had a little bit of enjoyable at Rome’s expense, as a result of there undoubtedly appeared to be a little bit of an consciousness difficulty for the previous battle rapper in his first three days, however he was 100% proper about one factor: You by no means volunteer to go off on a visit to try to win provides straight from the marooning. That’s time to construct these all-important social (and strategic) bonds along with your tribemates again at camp. By going off in a ship by your self, you take away your self from that key bonding time. You additionally put your self vulnerable to disappointing your workforce if you return with nothing. And, worst of all, they very properly might not belief what you inform them if you return — even when what you’re telling them is the reality. It’s simply not value it.

However that didn’t cease Aysha and TK from volunteering to go participate within the much-ballyhooed substitute for the Sweat vs. Savvy job. And that substitute was principally simply the 2 strolling round a variety of large rocks to see who might discover the keys the quickest. It wasn’t tremendous participating, though I did really gasp close to the top when TK walked proper by the important thing buoy out within the water. In any other case… meh.

I do assume it was the best name to retire Sweat vs. Savvy and transfer on to one thing else. Undecided this was probably the most dynamic substitute — particularly when there was a lot different searching-for-things footage this week — however it’s a transfer in the best course, which is most vital.

I’m nonetheless wrestling (slight pun supposed) with how I really feel about Aysha making an attempt to seize the important thing away from TK although. On one hand, I really like the spunk, the can-do spirit, the moxie. As famous gridiron thinker Herm Edwards as soon as opined, “You play to win the sport!” However, it’s possible you’ll have to work with TK and his Tuku tribe mates in some unspecified time in the future down the road, and a robust first impression might take you additional in that regard than a pot and machete. Okay, let’s get some first impressions on the three tribes.

TK Foster on ‘Survivor 47’.

Idol in a field with one other idol in one other field with one other idol in one other field

I’m not going to put out all of the twists and turns of this season’s Beware Benefits, as a result of we might be right here all day (much more so than we already are). However I do just like the idea of gamers considering they’ve scored one thing, solely to be introduced with an choice to push their luck even additional. And I additionally prefer it when somebody is so unhealthy at hiding the proof that it rolls very noisily down a hill and actually smacks the digicam proper within the lens. That’s Gabe! I’m speaking about Gabe!

The man stored discovering issues (Clues! Keys! Packing containers!) and finally ended up with an immunity idol for his first three Tribal Councils. However as my boy Sméagol from the Gladden Fields will let you know, there are dangers if you turn out to be that obsessive about a trinket. On this case, it appeared fairly apparent to the others what Gabe was doing. For one factor, TK watched him discover the important thing. For one more, Gabe seemingly woke the complete island up together with his unintended field roll down the mountain.

Ninety p.c of our Tuku footage revolved round Gabe and his procurement of varied issues, so I don’t actually know what to make of this tribe but. I do know Caroline is apprehensive a few brodown throwdown, and I ponder if Sue will remorse her alliance to Gabe if he painted an enormous goal on himself with all his idol searching. Talking of which….

‘Survivor 47’ contestant Gabe Ortis.

Rome was not inbuilt a day (and neither are immunity idols)

Was there an excessive amount of Beware Benefit searching footage on the Survivor 47 premiere? Completely. Was all of it value it simply to get a shot of Rome virtually falling head-first down a properly? Fairly presumably. And his transfer to only stroll away from everybody with out saying a phrase as he was caught DRIPPING WET on the water properly was positively Basileian.

“I really feel simply completely unbelievable at how I’m enjoying the sport to start out issues off,” Rome informed us, which brings to thoughts what Probst informed me earlier than the season about self-awareness among the many solid. However the large takeaway from the Lavo tribe footage is that Teeny and Kishan (who I may have to start out calling Tiny) appeared to be forming a yin and yang alliance, with Sol and Aysha becoming a member of in for a brand new fearsome foursome. That leaves idol-obsessed Rome and Genevieve on the outs. At the very least for now.

Rome Cooney in ‘Survivor 47’ premiere.

Gata get a win

It’s arduous to write down a lot concerning the Gata tribe with out moving into Andy’s gradual unraveling, which we’ve already tackled. It definitely was fascinating how no one appeared to know who the hell Jon Lovett was. Sam, at the very least, claimed he had “heard about” certainly one of his podcasts, which felt extra like a sympathetic lie than the precise fact. So Jon’s early ouster can’t be blamed on people desirous to get the well-known wealthy man out of there.

I additionally was struck by Rachel’s early remark that fixing the marooning puzzle was the best second of her life. Not as a result of her husband, whom Rachel married on her wedding ceremony day, may be like, “Uhhhhh…” And never as a result of that spectacular puzzle triumph can be adopted by a brutal puzzle exhibiting within the immunity problem.

I used to be struck due to how cool it have to be to spend all that point and all that effort getting onto Survivor — and Rachel, like Tiyana, was an alternate on a earlier season, so got here all the best way out to Fiji a yr earlier with out getting an opportunity to play — after which to get on the market and simply minutes into the season pull off an epic come-from-behind victory. In essence, she pulled a reverse Brandon Donlon. Put a ladder in entrance of her and who is aware of what would have occurred.

‘Survivor 47’ contestant Rachel LaMont.

Man (and girl) overboard!

I’m simply going to repeat myself proper now, which I’ve little question is one thing Survivor recap editor Ashley Boucher is all too used to at this level, however at any time when Probst is yelling “This is likely one of the worst begins to any problem in 47 seasons of Survivor!” you recognize we’re hitting peak leisure worth. It wasn’t simply the Tuku and Gata boats capsizing and throwing contestants into the drink; it was the paddles simply form of slowly floating away into the abyss. So good. And once more, the digicam placement within the boats capturing all of the chaos simply added to an unbelievable show of competitors dysfunction.

Because the Hostmaster Normal would say later, “You need one thing mushy? Choose one other present.” Regardless, Gata have been the losers, after which had insult added to damage when Andy talked overtly about his perceptions on how they have been treating him and the truth that he was fascinated by blindsiding his greatest ally… which he would later do.

Rome Cooney, Genevieve Mushaluk, and Solomon ‘Sol’ Yi on ‘Survivor 47’.

Lovett or go away it?

I by no means even thought-about that Jon could possibly be the primary individual voted out of the sport. By no means crossed my thoughts as a risk. For one factor, well-known faces (or, on this case, voices) are by no means voted out early — until, like Jimmy Johnson in Nicaragua, they ask everybody to vote them out. For one more, in a basic Survivor misdirect I actually ought to have seen coming, Probst promoted Jon as “one of many biggest storytellers that we are going to ever have on Survivor.” Would the best Survivor storyteller ever get booted on day 3 of the sport? Apparently so!

This was particularly surprising after seeing Jon’s first interplay within the recreation, when he had everybody smiling and laughing inside seconds after introducing himself as somebody who cares what folks consider him.

“This man goes to have everybody consuming out his hand!” I informed myself.

“He’s an expert author and an expert public speaker. We must always simply minimize him the million-dollar verify proper now!” I replied to myself.

“Oh, can or not it’s a kind of outsized novelty checks they used to make winners awkwardly pose with on the CBS morning information present the day after their televised victory?” I requested self No. 2.

“I imply, I suppose they might simply purchase their very own outsized novelty verify with all the cash they gained,” I responded, sort of getting irritated by self No. 1’s obsession with outsized novelty checks.

I’m really by most accounts not an insane individual, so don’t have imaginary conversations with myself about Jon and abnormally massive pretend checks. At the very least not out loud. However I did assume the man was poised for a long term. So what occurred? Why did the Gata tribe stroll into one of many coolest Tribal Council units I’ve ever seen and determine to maintain somebody they described as very unstable, and as an alternative kick Jon to the curb?

‘Survivor 47’ contestant Jon Lovett.

Was it actually all about protecting the stronger bodily specimen in Andy for the challenges? Was Jon thought-about too large a menace? I couldn’t assist however discover that the one individual on the Gata tribe that expressed any connection by any means with Jon was Andy. Certain, we heard lots about folks cheering with Jon opened a coconut, however we additionally solely head that… from Andy. For no matter purpose, it appears Jon didn’t make the social connections you’ll want to forge in these first few days of the sport to keep away from elimination. And now one of many (alleged) biggest Survivor storytellers ever is gone. GONE, I SAY! Gone like my essential man Zane Knight! Gone Debb Eton type! Gone like Wanda Shirk, however with out the singing!

I suppose what I’m getting at is that Jon will not be my Survivor 47 winner choose. So who will be on the receiving finish of that doubtful honor and be retroactively jinxed from profitable a recreation that they already performed 4 months in the past? This can be a arduous one, as a result of whereas it was a two-hour premiere that ought to have given me a variety of materials to base my horrible prediction on, the overwhelming majority of these two-hours have been taken up by Beware Benefit searching, three challenges or provide duties, and commercials. Not a ton of technique proven but. I’m flying a bit blind right here, is what I’m saying.

I like Anika, however she set herself up as a Tribe chief, which could be very harmful. I additionally like Sam, however you recognize who else actually likes Sam? Sam! Sam actually likes Sam! I are typically cautious of those who present up on my TV display and inform me how superior they’re. Rachel actually popped this episode, however Rachel can also be intense. Will that depth scare folks?

You’ll have seen I’m mentioning all Gata folks. Maybe that’s as a result of we noticed probably the most of them by advantage of Gata dropping the immunity problem and never spending half their time on the lookout for keys on the backside of water wells. There are simply so many individuals on the opposite tribes I really feel like I don’t have a terrific learn on but. Like, on the threat of sounding vaguely Seinfeld-esque, what’s Sol’s deal? I might like to make Tiyana my episode 1 choose to win the season, however judging by display time to this point, I’m not even fully certain she’s on the season. And isn’t there somebody named Sierra Mist or one thing, or am I making that up?

Ugh! Okay, my episode 1 choose to win all of it is… You understand what? F it, I’m selecting Teeny. WHAT? I’m allowed to choose Teeny! Is that this my Jersey delight kicking in? Maybe, however we’ve seen tremendous enthusiastic self-professed oddballs do properly within the new period. Maryanne (my Survivor 42 winner choose, by the way) gained the entire thing. And Carolyn (very a lot not my Survivor 44 winer choose, by the way) made all of it the best way to the top.

‘Survivor 47’ contestant Teeny Chirichillo.

Plus, there was a second the place Teeny might have flashed some eager recreation sense that impressed me. Rome and Genevieve have been bonding, after which tried to convey Teeny into their budding alliance. She might have dedicated to that proper then and there, however as an alternative waited to see what Aysha was all about. Now, is that as a result of Teeny is a Survivor super-fan and was stoked to work with somebody she heard discuss concerning the recreation on podcasts? Certain, very presumably. Nevertheless it proved to be an astute transfer, and put her (for now) within the majority alliance on the tribe. It’s not a ton to go on, however it’s all I’ve, so Teeny it’s.

Now that I’ve ensured there isn’t any doable approach Teeny will ever win Survivor, a couple of fast programming notes earlier than we make like Jon and get out of right here. We could have an exit interview with the dearly departed, so make sure that to verify that out when it’s up. We even have an unique deleted scene for you, so go watch even MORE Survivor on the hyperlink. Plus, Probst is weighing in on the primary elimination, and we have now you coated there as properly.

That is the forty seventh season of Survivor, and likewise occurs to mark my forty seventh season of writing about Survivor. Whether or not you’ve been alongside for the experience the complete time or simply learn a Survivor recap for the primary time, thanks for being a part of our collective journey. If you happen to missed any of our preseason interviews with the solid or Probst, you possibly can verify that every one out proper right here. And, as at all times, I’ll be again subsequent week with one other scoop of the crispy.