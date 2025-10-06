1 AI Stock to Buy Before the End of 2025

Alphabet has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a very long time.

It has operations in nearly all phases of the AI trend, from research to user-facing apps.

The market is presenting investors with a chance to buy the stock at an attractive valuation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a top priority for companies of all sizes and in all industries. The most successful businesses in the future will be those that can harness the power of this technology.

Investors must pay close attention, and the good news is that it’s not too late to join the party. Here’s one leading AI stock that I think investors should buy before the end of 2025.

You don’t have to search far and wide to find a smart AI bet. Look no further than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). About a decade ago, the company began shifting its strategy to focus more on AI. These days, it’s a leader in the space.

Alphabet’s family of large language models, called Gemini, are integrated with its various user-facing products and services. The company’s ad customers also benefit from AI tools that drive creativity and boost targeting capabilities that can increase return on money spent.

Google DeepMind is a leader when it comes to AI research, and Alphabet is developing its own chips, called Tensor Processing Units. And with Google Cloud, the business owns a powerful platform that enables other companies to build their own AI applications.

Despite being one of best ways to put money to work behind the AI trend, shares aren’t expensive. They trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. I think investors would be smart to buy the stock now.

